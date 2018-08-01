Brave Irish teenager Aaron McMahon is on the mend after heading to the US for an operation for a rare form of cancer.

Brave Irish teenager Aaron McMahon is on the mend after heading to the US for an operation for a rare form of cancer.

Irish teen Aaron McMahon shares first update since life-changing operation in US for rare cancer

Aaron (18) from Shanagarry, Co Cork was diagnosed with a rare chordoma brain tumour in February 2017.

Following nine weeks of proton treatment in Germany last year, Aaron was told the diagnosis was terminal.

He was told that his only hope of survival was to head to the States to attend a specialist chordoma treatment in Pittsburgh.

On June 9, Aaron travelled to Pittsburgh for the treatment alongside his mum Gail and dad Paul, and has since confirmed that the operation was successful.

"I'm doing good, I'm a bit sore," Aaron told Independent.ie.

"I'll be in recovery until I'm ready. I won't be home until I'm 100pc."

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise the €100,000 needed for the life-changing treatment.

Speaking previously with Independent.ie, Aaron added that he would like to acknowledge the support from the Gavin Glynn Foundation, who booked and paid for flights and accommodation in America.

He also thanked the Chordoma Foundation in America and his doctors in Ireland who "have been a great support".

His mother Gail previously said that that seeing her youngest son battle cancer was "horrendous".

"It's been horrendous what he has been going through, but also he has been so courageous and strong.

"When I was told he was terminal, no. I'm not going to let him go. I'm going to keep him with me because we have been through too much together. We fought together. We're on a journey and we're not giving up on it yet. No, never."

Taking to Facebook to share the good news, the Gavin Glynn Foundation said they were delighted to hear that Aaron's surgery was a success.

"Words cannot express how happy we are right now," they said.

"Still a long recovery road ahead but this is amazing news. You really are one in a million Aaron."

Online Editors