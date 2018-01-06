Irish teacher who suffered near-fatal blood clot in Dubai returns to Ireland

An Irish teacher who suffered a near-fatal blood clot in Dubai is "taking big steps" and her family are confident about her recovery after she was able to to return to Ireland this week.

Aisling Brady's boyfriend Kristian Mansfield said himself and her family are "blown away" after a fundraiser to cover her medical evacuation and rehabilitation costs raised over €142,000.

Aisling (26), who is from Trim in Co Meath, was rushed to hospital in November after she fainted and hit her head, she then suffered three seizures, three cardiac arrests and a stroke as a result of a blood clot, otherwise known as a pulmonary embolism. She was flown from Dubai to Dublin on Friday morning and will now continue her recovery in Dublin's Mater Hospital.

Kristian told Independent.ie that he is over the moon with her progress. He said: "She is doing really well, she's taking big steps - she has some movement in her limbs, her left side is a little stronger than her right and she can almost lift her left arm and leg, so that makes us confident about her long-term recovery mobility-wise.

Aisling Brady with her parents Terry and Antoinette Picture: GoFundMe

"She is also fully aware, she turns her head when she hears someone she knows talking and she knows who we are, she has a good memory. "We're out of the acute stage of her recovery now, her heart and brain are strong and we're all about the rehabilitation now.

"She has a tracheotomy for a few more weeks so she can't talk yet but she is making some noises. "She's had a big few days, on Wednesday her physiotherapist helped her to sit in a chair, it was her first time out of bed in five and a half weeks.

"We know it's a long road ahead and it could be up to a two year journey to get her back, we're aiming for a 100 per cent recovery and we're feeling confident in the long-term."

He said that he is delighted that she will now be cared for in the Mater Hospital. "The Mater Hospital is the best we could have hoped for, they are specialists in cases like hers so we are really happy, it's a top hospital.

"A couple of their specialists have taken her on and we're so thankful for that. "Every day really counts now, every day without physiotherapy could set back her long-term recovery," he explained.

Kristian continued to say that he could not believe how much the public backed Aisling, raising almost €150,000 in just 24 days. "We're thankful for the media attention as it helped highlight what happened to Aisling and we received a lot of support from the general public, people really wanted to help. "It's been amazing, it made me see that the Irish community is so tight-knit and supportive, it's amazing because the majority of people who donated are complete strangers who just want to help.

"It really blew me away and it really blew her family away." He said that the money will really help with physics and maths teacher Aisling's recovery.

Kristian said: "The GoFundMe has alleviated a lot of stress, we thought we might get a bit of help but we never expected anything like this, to have everything covered by it is amazing. "Now we can start looking towards specialist rehabilitation and we are hopeful looking towards the future that we will get the old Aisling back to the best that she can be. "I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for your generosity and support."

Online Editors