Irish taxpayers spent almost €300k to protect UK royals Harry and Meghan during Dublin trip

Irish taxpayers spent nearly €300,000 for Garda protection of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan - but it was only a fraction of the €24m cost of guarding his royal grandmother.
Meanwhile, the State stumped up nearly €3m for Garda protection of Vice- president Mike Pence in September and over €11m for President Trump during his two-day visit in June.
The new figures for the royal couple show a much more relaxed security presence for Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne.
The Garda Siochana released the figures on "the total cost and expense of Garda protection" for the four visits over the past decade.
"This expenditure relates to salaries, wages, allowances, travel, subsistence and incidental expenses," said a statement.
The two-day visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in July 2018 scattered royal stardust on the capital while the newlyweds were still in their honeymoon period. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made Ireland their first official overseas trip weeks after hundreds of millions watched them exchange vows on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle.
The couple jetted into Dublin Airport with the Duchess opting for a winning sartorial choice of a green Givenchy dress, while Prince Harry sported a matching green tie.
During their whirlwind tour, they took in a summer garden party with the British Ambassador and met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings. The bill for their protection came to €283,245.
The bill for the State visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in May 2011, at the invitation of the President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, was significantly higher at €24,077,757.
The Queen's visit set in train one of the largest security operations in the nation's history as her carefully planned trip was the first of her long reign.
The royal couple visited the Garden of Remembrance, Croke Park, Dublin Castle and the Guinness Storehouse.
Watching onlookers were kept behind metal barriers while sharp shooters were deployed on rooftops.
There were no spontaneous walkabouts or handshaking - a stark contrast to Prince Harry's more hands-on visit.
Meanwhile, the cost of the Garda Siochana protection of President Trump and vice-president Mike Pence on visits to Ireland this year was more than €14m.
