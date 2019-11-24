Irish taxpayers spent nearly €300,000 for Garda protection of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan - but it was only a fraction of the €24m cost of guarding his royal grandmother.

Irish taxpayers spent almost €300k to protect UK royals Harry and Meghan during Dublin trip

Meanwhile, the State stumped up nearly €3m for Garda protection of Vice- president Mike Pence in September and over €11m for President Trump during his two-day visit in June.

The new figures for the royal couple show a much more relaxed security presence for Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne.

The Garda Siochana released the figures on "the total cost and expense of Garda protection" for the four visits over the past decade.

