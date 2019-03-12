AN Irish woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Netherlands.

AN Irish woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Netherlands.

Irish student (21) killed in hit-and-run in the Netherlands

The young woman, named locally as Aoife O'Connell (21) from Co Cork, was killed in a crash in Utrecht around 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Local media reports said that she was discovered by passersby and died of her injuries before an ambulance arrived.

A police spokesperson told Independent.ie that the driver left the scene before later handing himself in to police.

"A 21-year-old woman was killed in this fatal accident on Saturday morning. She was living in Utrecht," the spokesperson said.

"It was an accident where the driver didn't stop, he left the place of the accident. A 37-year-old man from nearby town of Zeist reported himself to police later."

Ms O'Connell, who was from the Ballintemple area in Cork, was a BA (Economics) International pathway student at University College Cork (UCC). She was on Erasmus in HU University of Applied Sciences in Utrecht.

A spokesperson for UCC told Independent.ie that they are providing assistance to her friends and families and expressed their condolences.

"UCC wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Aoife O'Connell, who sadly passed away in the Netherlands at the weekend," they said.

"UCC is providing support to Aoife's family and friends at this difficult time."

The Department of Foreign affairs said they are "aware of the case and providing consular assistance".

It is understood that Ms O'Connell's family hope to bring her body home to Ireland as soon as possible.

Local Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill described the news as "shocking".

"I'm from the same parish as her, the whole community is in shock," Mr Cahill told Independent.ie.

"It's very sad news and everyone's thoughts are with her friends and family."

Online Editors