Irish student (21) in intensive care in Luxembourg following alleged assault

A YOUNG Irish man is in a serious condition in hospital in Luxembourg following an alleged assault.

The 21-year-old Limerick native remains in intensive care following an incident on the night of April 13 last in Luxembourg city.

A family member, who asked that they are not identified, said that the young man has been studying in Luxembourg this year for the Erasmus section of his course at the University of Limerick. He said that several masses have taken place in Limerick and in Luxembourg for the student since the incident.

Folk singer Christy Moore paid tribute to the injured man at his concert at the University Concert Hall in Limerick last weekend, by playing his song 'Beeswing' in his honour. The family member said the man is a big fan of Irish musician Moore and had been due to fly home for the concert.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The Department is aware of the case and we are providing consular assistance." Independent.ie has contacted police in Luxembourg about the alleged assault.

Online Editors