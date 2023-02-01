Irish spend smallest share of any EU country on food, but are in top half on alcohol spend – new report

Irish households spent the smallest percentage of household expenditure on food in the EU, but were among Europe’s biggest spenders when it came to alcohol, a newly-released report from Eurostat has shown.

Irish households spent just 8.3pc of total household expenditure on food, which is one out of every €12, in 2021.

This is far below the EU average of 14.3pc, or one of every €7, and three times less than Romanians, whose food expenditure comes to 25pc of their total spend.

Households in the EU spent more than €1.03bn on food and non-alcoholic drinks in 2021, and the highest shares were registered in Romania (24.8pc), Lithuania (20.4pc), Bulgaria (20.1pc), Estonia (19.9pc), Poland and Slovakia (both 19.6pc).

Ireland had the lowest share at 8.3pc, while Luxembourg (9.0pc), Austria (10.9pc), Denmark and Germany (both 11.8pc).

Compared with 2020, the share of total household expenditure on food decreased in all EU countries, except for Poland and Slovakia, where it increased very marginally.

Households in the EU spent a whopping €128bn on alcohol in 2021, which was 1.8pc of total spend.

Here, we spent above the average, with 2.5pc of total spend going on alcohol.

Roughly €2.5bn was spent by Irish households on alcohol in 2021, the Eurostat report found. This amounted to 0.6pc of GDP.

Ireland recorded the biggest percentage drop in the purchase of alcohol by household from 2020 to 2021, from 3pc down to 2.5pc.

Among EU members, the highest shares of total consumption expenditure on alcohol were registered in Latvia (5.0pc), Estonia (4.7pc), Poland (3.7pc), Lithuania and Czechia (both 3.6pc).

The lowest shares were in Greece and Italy (both 1.0pc), the Netherlands (1.3pc) and Spain (1.4pc).

Unsurprisingly, restaurants and hotels were the biggest beneficiary of household spending in the EU in 2021, with a 15.5pc jump from 2020 spending in the hospitality sector. This was largely due to the longer periods of lockdown instituted across the EU in 2020 compared to 2021.

Clothing and footwear (8.6pc), Health (8.3pc) and Recreation and culture (7.3pc), also saw increases in spending compared with 2020.



