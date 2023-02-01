| 9.4°C Dublin

Irish spend smallest share of any EU country on food, but are in top half on alcohol spend – new report

Irish households’ spend on alcohol was above average, however, despite a significant drop compared to 2020.

Irish households spent just 8pc of their total outgoings on food, while alcohol accounted for 2.5pc. Expand

Irish households spent just 8pc of their total outgoings on food, while alcohol accounted for 2.5pc.

Eoghan Moloney

Irish households spent the smallest percentage of household expenditure on food in the EU, but were among Europe’s biggest spenders when it came to alcohol, a newly-released report from Eurostat has shown.

Irish households spent just 8.3pc of total household expenditure on food, which is one out of every €12, in 2021.

