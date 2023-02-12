| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

breaking Irish soldier dies in parachute tragedy in Spain

Defence Forces member was not on duty at time of accident

(Stock photo) Expand

Close

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

A member of the Defence Forces has died in a tragic skydiving accident in Spain.

The soldier was not on duty at the time of the parachute tragedy and was taking part in the activity in his private time.

Most Watched

Privacy