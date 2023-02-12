A member of the Defence Forces has died in a tragic skydiving accident in Spain.

The soldier was not on duty at the time of the parachute tragedy and was taking part in the activity in his private time.

The Government is aware of the tragic incident, and the members of the soldier’s family are being contacted.

The Defence Forces are liaising with the soldier's family.

A statement said: The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain. He was off duty at the time.

"More details will follow when all family members have been informed.”

A source said the Defence Forces member was training to become a skydiving instructor in a personal capacity.

It is understood that he was also an accomplished GAA player and musician.

More to follow...