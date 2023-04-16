| 18.1°C Dublin

Irish Soccer Transplant Team find new backer after FAI refused to sponsor squad

Team members Jayson Flynn, John Brennan and Andrew Gallagher with Sonas Bathrooms CEO, Richard Sloan Expand

Laura Lynott

The Irish Soccer Transplant Team has won a major new backer less than a month after the FAI refused to sponsor the team.

SONAS Bathrooms announced it is the new official sponsor of Soccer Transplant Team Ireland (STTI), in a bid to help the squad highlight “remarkable individuals” who “emphasise the power of donating organs”.

