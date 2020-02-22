Irish singer 'healthy and safe' after being evacuated from coronavirus-hit ship

Irish singer Rebecca Harkin has said she is safe and healthy after being evacuated

An Irish singer says she is healthy and safe after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The vessel, off the coast of Japan, has been under quarantine for more than two weeks following the detection of coronavirus.

Rebecca Harkin was among the musical entertainers on board the liner.

Ms Harkin said that she and her partner have both been evacuated from the ship and will remain in Australia for the next two weeks.

Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with coronavirus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said. They are the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel, and Japan now has three deaths linked to the Covid-19 illness. Japan's NHK public television said both were Japanese and in their 80s. A Health Ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously taken to hospital in a serious condition and had existing chronic diseases. The new virus began in China late last year and has affected tens of thousands of people, mostly in central China's Hubei province.

"I am now in Australia with my partner, and we are both healthy and safe, thank God!

"We are getting so well looked after in Darwin along with the other evacuees. We are both so so thankful for the amazing team here," she posted in a message on both her Twitter and Facebook pages.

"For now, it's two weeks of sunshine and unwinding after the crisis. Again we are so glad to be here."

The Diamond Princess arrived off the coast of Japan on February 3, after it emerged a former passenger had been diagnosed with the virus.

Expand Close A plane carrying passengers who have been under quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship off the coast of Japan, the Diamond Princess, lands at RAF Boscombe Down in Amesbury REUTERS/Henry Nicholls REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, a total of 634 passengers and crew have been infected, accounting for more than half of all the confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has landed in the UK on Saturday morning.

The plane, which also carried British government and medical staff, touched down at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 1130am.

Passengers will now be taken by road to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine to protect against the spread of the illness should any of them be infected. They have so far tested negative for Covid-19.

The evacuees have spent more than two weeks trapped on the coronavirus-stricken ship off the coast of Japan.

It is unclear where the small number of EU citizens will be taken following the plane landing in the UK.

In a statement issued after the plane landed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "We have brought 32 British and European citizens safely home from Japan.

"The FCO worked hard to get them back to the UK securely.

"Our number one priority has consistently been the health and safety of UK nationals."

The four Britons on board the Diamond Princess who have tested positive for coronavirus were not on the flight.

Arrowe Park was previously used to host 83 British nationals for a 14-day quarantine period earlier in February after they were flown out of Wuhan in China, which has been at the centre of the outbreak.

PA Media