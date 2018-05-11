TWO seminarians studying at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome are facing expulsion after they were found in bed together.

Irish seminarians face expulsion after being found in bed together in Rome

According to sources, the two men belong to two different Irish dioceses and were studying at the Rome-based seminary which prepares trainees priests for service in the Irish church.

At the end of April, the pair were part of a group of student priests from the Irish College who attended a Mass in the Vatican to mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of the papal encyclical Humanae Vitae. In 1968, that Vatican document banned contraception for married couples as an intrinsic evil causing tens of thousands of married catholics to leave the church over its impossible strictures.

After the Mass celebrating one of Catholicism’s most contentious teachings on human sexuality, the Irish seminarians are believed to have gone drinking. The accused pair returned to the seminary much later than the rest of the cohort from the Irish College. At some stage overnight, they were discovered in bed together, even though trainee priests are supposed to live celibately while studying to become priests, as a preparation for their life of celibacy.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Dublin told the Irish Independent that it was not possible to comment on individuals and said, “I have nothing further to add”. The Irish bishops failed to respond to a request by Independent.ie for comment. This is the latest in a series of scandals to rock Irish seminaries.

In August 2016, the Irish Independent revealed that Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin, leader of the country’s largest diocese, had decided not to allow his seminarians to study in Maynooth, the national seminary, over what he termed “strange goings-on”. His decision came amid growing unease over accusations of inappropriate behaviour among some seminarians in Maynooth who were reportedly using the gay dating app Grindr.

Dr Martin stunned his fellow bishops by opting to send his three student priests to the Irish College in Rome instead, which is headed up by Dubliner Monsignor Ciaran O’Carroll, who has worked closely with Dr Martin in the past.

He explained his decision at the time, stating of Maynooth, “I don’t think this is a good place for students.”

However, it now seems that the Irish College is beset by its own sexual scandals. Archbishop Martin is a trustee of both Maynooth and the Irish College in Rome, along with the three other catholic archbishops in the Irish Church and a number of bishops.

In autumn 2016, the trustees of Maynooth announced a suite of measures aimed at addressing the crisis over inappropriate sexual behaviour among seminarians, as well as concerns about an inadequate complaints procedure. The trustees said a triennial review of Maynooth and the Pontifical Irish College in Rome would be carried out.

Two years ago, the then president of Maynooth, Monsignor Hugh Connolly told RTE’s Drivetime programme, “Clearly, if anyone is not living celibacy, they should not be in a seminary.” At the same time, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme, he believed that in the future “much of the preparation for the priesthood will take place outside the walls of the seminary, within the realities of the life which people live”. But former president of Ireland, Dr Mary McAleese said at the time that Irish seminaries should be gay friendly and that a seminary should be a place where people feel welcomed, not somewhere where they feel policed.

Online Editors