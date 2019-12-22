Irish rugby heroes take part in Christmas carol singing on Grafton Street to raise money for homeless charity
Kind-hearted players from the Irish rugby squad have brought sections of Grafton Street to a standstill this evening.
Rugby stars including Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw took time out from their hectic schedules to take part in a flash-mob style fundraising event to raise vital funds for the Focus Ireland homeless charity.
In all, 45 players from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) donned the yellow Focus Ireland t-shirts and sang Christmas carols, shook buckets and posed for selfies with adoring fans - all to raise money to support the homeless.
The hour-long event from 6pm to 7pm saw the players split into two fundraising 'teams' at the top of Dublin's most famous shopping street.
For Ireland and Leinster star Johnny Sexton, it was a chance to raise much-needed funds for a worthy cause.
"It's been brilliant," he told Independent.ie as he patiently posed for selfies with fans.
Although he admitted 'I'm not a singer' he was happy to shake a bucket for the cause.
Fellow Ireland and Leinster player Robbie Henshaw said he was also happy to pitch in.
"The response has been really good," he told Independent.ie.
"It's all positive, we're all spreading the Christmas cheer," he said.
#shouldertoshoulder with @FocusIreland and #sleepout19 at College Green in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/eK8t3zbcOS— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 22, 2019
For the Manifold family from Donard, Co Wicklow, it was the icing on the cake of a day out in Dublin.
"It's fantastic," said dad David Manifold.
"It's a great experience, particularly at this time of year."
It was his three rugby-mad sons Conor (15), Joe (13) and Jack (11) who spotted the team as the family, including their sister Lara (17) and mum Miriam, joined the throngs of last-minute shoppers on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
The family was happy to donate €50 to the cause in exchange for selfies with some of the players.
