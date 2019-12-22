Irish rugby heroes take part in Christmas carol singing on Grafton Street to raise money for homeless charity

Rugby stars including Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw took time out from their hectic schedules to take part in a flash-mob style fundraising event to raise vital funds for the Focus Ireland homeless charity.



In all, 45 players from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) donned the yellow Focus Ireland t-shirts and sang Christmas carols, shook buckets and posed for selfies with adoring fans - all to raise money to support the homeless.



The hour-long event from 6pm to 7pm saw the players split into two fundraising 'teams' at the top of Dublin's most famous shopping street.

For Ireland and Leinster star Johnny Sexton, it was a chance to raise much-needed funds for a worthy cause.



"It's been brilliant," he told Independent.ie as he patiently posed for selfies with fans.



Although he admitted 'I'm not a singer' he was happy to shake a bucket for the cause.



Fellow Ireland and Leinster player Robbie Henshaw said he was also happy to pitch in.



"The response has been really good," he told Independent.ie.



"It's all positive, we're all spreading the Christmas cheer," he said.

