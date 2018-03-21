Irish Rail have announced a series of major works for Easter weekend, warning customers that trains from Heuston and DART services will be affected.

Irish Rail warn of 'impact on services' over Easter weekend as major upgrade works announced

The works, which will take place in a number of locations across the country, will affect the following routes.

Dublin Heuston to Waterford from Friday March 30 to Monday, April 2. Upgrade works in Kilkenny and Sallins will see bus transfers between Heuston Station and Waterford being put in place for train customers.

Normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday April 3. Dublin Heuston to Newbridge/Kildare

The works in Sallins will mean bus transfers for customers on this service from Friday March 30 until 12.30pm on Monday, April 2. This line will also affect the following services;

Dublin Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge, with a train service between Newbridge and Cork, Limerick and Kerry Dublin Heuston to Galway/Westport: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport

Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch commuter services will operate to a revised schedule.

And track improvement works will affect Northside DART, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise services from Saturday, March 31 until Easter Sunday, April 1.

DART services will not operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly DART services between Connolly and Bray/Greystones will operate. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on northside routes during this time. Belfast Enterprise services will operate as a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with a train service between Drogheda and Belfast.

Northern Commuter services will operate to a limited schedule between Drogheda and Skerries, with a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Skerries. These routes should return to normal service on Easter Monday, April 2.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “While the vast majority of our works take place overnight or at times of minimal impact, the scale of some projects do cause unavoidable impact on services. "As we work to ensure we avoid impacting on weekday commuting at all times, the four-day period over Easter does provide an opportunity to progress larger scale and complex projects. Resignalling of Kilkenny and its approaches; the completion of underbridge works for Kildare County Council; and significant track renewal at two sites on Dublin’s northside will be delivered in a concentrated time period, ensuring the works can be delivered efficiently and effectively. "We apologise for the inconvenience for what are essential works.”

