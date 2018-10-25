Irish Rail urge public to check altered Bank Holiday timetable ahead of station works

Irish Rail have issued a reminder to commuters to check timetables this Bank Holiday weekend due to service alternations and station works.

Irish Rail have issued a reminder to commuters to check timetables this Bank Holiday weekend due to service alternations and station works.

The first major weekend of works taking place this weekend are the first of up to 13 weekends to renew and replace the rood of Dublin's Pearse Station.

Track works will also take place in the Lansdowne Road and Glasnevin Junction areas (Saturday and Sunday), and Bray to Greystones (Saturday to Monday) areas, will result in the service alterations:

DART services are suspended between Dublin Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, and between Bray and Greystones. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for customers travelling to/from southside stations, and a bus transfer will operate between Bray and Greystones.

Maynooth line services will not serve Drumcondra Station due to works at Glasnevin Junction.

Rosslare Europort/Dublin services will operate with bus transfers between Greystones and Dublin Connolly

Normal northside DART and Northern/Maynooth/M3 Commuter services will operate to/from Connolly Station.

There will also be extra services for the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday 28th October.

The current roof structure, dating back to the 1880s, is said to be in "poor condition" and a "crucial safety project" has begun to repair it.

The €17 million project at Pearse, funded by the National Transport Authority, will take place over 23 months- starting this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th October.

"While the vast majority of works will not affect rail services and are also planned to take place at daytime to reduce impact on the surrounding areas, Iarnród Éireann does expect that the station will need to be closed for up to 13 weekends over the 23-month period for round-the-clock works, involving crane operation to install sections of the new structure," an Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson said.

"A crash deck will be installed to protect the station area during normal operations, and additional customer service staff will be on the platforms to manage crowds and provide accessibility assistance."

A full timetable for the alterations can be found on the Irish Rail website.

Online Editors