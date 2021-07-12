Irish racehorse trainer representative body ‘disappointed and upset’ industry is being ‘maligned’ by claims of doping

The representative body for Irish racehorse trainers have said they are “disappointed and upset” that their industry is being “maligned” by claims of doping in the sport.

In submission to the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) chair, Michael Halford, said he has never heard claims of band substances been used in the sport apart from claims made by trainer Jim Bolger.

Mr Halford said he would “condemn utterly” any doping and insisted the integrity of the sport depends on a “vigilant and transparent regulatory body”.

“In my position as chairman of the IRTA I can honestly say that – apart from well-publicised recent claims imparted from one trainer – I have never received any reports on doping in Irish racing,” Mr Halford said.

Read More

“I am disappointed and upset that the good name and reputation of Irish horseracing, and its world-renowned trainers, is being maligned in this way,” he added.

He said Irish trainers have their horses tested regularly at the “highest level” at events around the world.

“These tests take place both pre-race and post-race and in all leading racing jurisdictions.

"All tests have proved negative to all banned substances. This is a record that all Irish trainers are very proud of,” Mr Halford added.

He praised the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s testing regimes which he said includes urine, blood and hair sampling. He said all training yards are subjected to unannounced inspections.

“Never has the anti-doping system led to such frequent and thorough testing, yet nothing untoward has been found to suggest that racehorses are receiving anything except all that is permitted and necessary for the welfare and wellbeing of the horse,” he added.

Mr Halford is attending an Oireachtas Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss Mr Bolger’s claims “there will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing”.

The trainer told the Sunday Independent: “They can rest assured I know who they are, like, if I had responsibility for rooting out cheats, I’d have them rooted out in six months.”

Mr Bolger turned down an opportunity to discuss his comments at a committee hearing.