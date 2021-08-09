Irish people consume more sugar from confectionery than anywhere else in Europe at 20g per day. Photo posed.

Irish people are eating and drinking slightly more healthily due to changes in consumption patterns as well as levels of sugars, salt, saturated fats and fibre in food and drink products, according to the findings of a major new EU study.

Research revealed that the average daily per intake of fibre per capita by Irish consumers increased across a range of different food products between 2015 and 2018.

People in Ireland consume the second highest level of fibre in breakfast cereals and processed fruit and vegetables out of 22 European countries, according to the study published by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).

There were more mixed results in relation to intake of sugars with consumption of sugar decreasing in eight out of nine food and drink categories in the Republic over a three-year period, although the changes were regarded as “quite small”.

However, Irish people consume more sugar from confectionery than anywhere else in Europe at 20g per day – up almost 0.5g compared to 2015 levels.

The research revealed that the most impressive changes were a 24pc reduction in the levels of salt consumption from ready-made meals sold in the Republic between 2015 and 2018, while there was a 20pc reduction in the consumption of saturated fat contained in sweet biscuits over the same period.

In contrast, the average consumption of saturated fats from processed meat and savoury snacks is increasing in Ireland.

Consumers in the Republic also have the third highest level of salt intake from savoury snacks like crisps at approximately 0.45g per day – which is up by 0.04g, the third highest rate of increase in Europe.

While Ireland has the fourth lowest level of salt consumption from processed meats and seafood, the rate is also increasing.

Overall, the JRC study found modest progress across Europe following an analysis of the nutritional quality of 23,000 packaged food and soft drink products across 14 categories.

It calculated a measure that integrated change in nutrient content with the amount of products sold to consumers.

However, the JRC said its findings showed the overall amount of sugars, saturated fat, salt and fibre being sold to EU citizens through such products was not improving enough to meet public health objectives.

“The overall nutrient amounts sold to European citizens through packaged food and soft drinks still remain close to 2015 levels and are particularly concerning for sugars and salt,” it added.

Consumption of foods high in fat, sugars and salt and low in fibre are linked to higher chances of developing heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer.

The JRC expressed regret that there was also little evidence of desired increases in the fibre content of packaged food on offer in supermarkets across Europe.

“Overall, more efforts are needed to achieve public health objectives,” the report concluded.

The JRC said the 2.1pc decrease across Europe in the amount of fibre sold across all food categories was “a rather worrying outcome”.

The research showed that consumers on average buy products containing 70g of sugars, 8g of saturated fat, 3g of salt and 7g of fibre daily which correspond to over 2,400 calories.

The JRC said the results indicated reformulating products or launching new ones with better nutrient profiles did not appear to be having a significant impact on sales or diets.