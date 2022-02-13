Irish parents of babies born through surrogacy face €88-a-day fee for ‘nanny’ care if they can’t travel to Ukraine

Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus today. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty

The Irish parents of 14 babies due to be born to surrogates in Ukraine may face an €88-a-day fee for ‘nanny’ care in the under-threat country, if they cannot travel to the infants.

Around 14 babies are due to be born to surrogates between now and May in the Ukraine which is under threat of invasion by Russian military forces.

A small number of parents are understood to be in Ukraine, although most are still in Ireland.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney has been liaising with the parents.

Ms Seery Kearney, whose daughter was born via surrogacy, said she hoped the Irish State will assist parents with the cost they may face if the infants need to be cared for by surrogacy clinics following birth.

The Indo Daily: Explainer - why is there tension between Ukraine and Russia, and what does it mean for Ireland?

Read More

“The services are proposing a nanny arrangement but it’s coming at a considerable cost that wasn't anticipated,” she said.

“I’m asking the Irish Government to consider helping with the cost. It’s important there's kindness, compassion and support around the parents.

“The parents have travelled a long, arduous journey already to arrive at a place where they are having a baby via surrogacy.

"There are couples out in Ukraine (waiting for babies) but I'm not prepared to say anything more.

“Some (of the 14 parents) are cancer survivors, some have dealt with serious illness, serial infertility and miscarriages.

“To finally be pregnant by a surrogacy is a great moment but now for the babies to be born in the Ukraine at such a time is very distressing for parents.

“There are couples out in the Ukraine, waiting for babies to be born. If we can imagine any parent being asked to stay in a different country to their vulnerable newborn, it’s just devastating to contemplate.

“A body of support is being put around them by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which has been extraordinary.”

Around 50 Irish citizens have registered with the Irish Embassy in Kiev.

A a number of Irish people have said they intend to travel to Ukraine for medical treatment.

The DFA updated its travel advice yesterday instructing Irish citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.

Irish citizens have also been instructed not to travel to Ukraine but the 14 Irish parents are said to be considering their options.

RTÉ reported a Ryanair flight from Dublin to Kiev departed with the majority of its 131 passengers today.

Ms Seery Kearney is continuing to liaise with the families and is advising them to communicate with clinics and agencies, to allow arrangements to be organised for infants for where parents cannot travel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney spoke to Ireland's ambassador in Kiev on Saturday night.

Mr Coveney posted on Twitter: “Spoke to our Ambassador in Kiev last night. She leads a small but effective team and remains present doing an important job supporting Irish citizens.

“Advice to Irish citizens is to leave Ukraine. We continue to work with EU partners and will keep people updated.”

The US has warned that a Russian invasion could get underway within days.

The US State Department has ordered non-emergency embassy staff in Kiev to leave amid the rising tension.

The Irish Embassy remains open in Ukraine but only a small number of staff remain.

Further and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, told RTÉ Radio 1: “Let's be very clear, the Irish position, the European position, I think the position of so many countries right across the world, is that war is not inevitable.

“It is never inevitable until this happens and diplomacy should continue to be pursued. But every government also has a duty of care to its citizens. And it would be utterly irresponsible of the Irish Government not to pass on that best advice and best thinking to our own citizens.

“There's about 50 Irish citizens registered with our Embassy in Kiev. Irish people are in Ukraine for a variety of reasons. Some are working with international organisations, some with family connections, some are there for business and indeed, some are there for medical reasons too.

“Different people will obviously have different circumstances but the advice from the Government is clear, and it is the advice that you should not now travel to Ukraine.

“And if you are an Irish person in Ukraine, the advice is to return home.”

Regarding Irish parents having babies through surrogacy in Ukraine, Mr Harris added: “This is an extremely sensitive and challenging issue. I saw a figure already of about 14 babies to be born in a very short period of time ahead. We are engaging at a foreign affairs level individually with those families.

“I would encourage any of those families who haven't already done so, to engage directly with our consular services and we will provide you the best possible advice and obviously explore all of the options.

“But I'm very conscious that it's an extremely sensitive situation.”

He said early in the pandemic the Government had assisted parents with babies born via surrogacy abroad.

“It's not directly comparable,” he said. However, he added: “We worked our way through those issues with them, so we will do everything we possibly can to assist and advise.”