CORK city officially opened its new €5m pedestrian bridge named to honour Mary Elmes, the woman known as "the Irish Oskar Schindler."

CORK city officially opened its new €5m pedestrian bridge named to honour Mary Elmes, the woman known as "the Irish Oskar Schindler."

'Irish Oskar Schindler' - new €5m Cork bridge honouring woman who saved hundreds of Jewish children during WWII opens

More than 11,000 people will now use the bridge each day as it provides an easier River Lee crossing between two busy city centre areas.

The bridge was carefully installed last May using a heavy lift crane and specially constructed barge.

The decision to name the bridge after Mary Elmes followed a public vote.

The Mary Elmes bridge in Cork

Ms Elmes from Ballintemple in Cork city is credited with having helped save more than 200 Jewish children from Vichy France in World War II when Jewish families were being sent to concentration camps in Germany and Nazi-occupied Poland.

The Cork woman, who was an aid worker, helped save the youngsters by hiding them in the boot of her car and ferrying them to safety.

She is currently the only Irish person honoured by Israel as 'Righteous Among the Nations' - the highest honour the Jewish state can bestow.

The same honour was accorded to Oskar Schindler who famously used his metalworking factory in World War II to help thousands of Jews escape Nazi death camps.

To mark the event, the Cork Hebrew Congregation sponsored the commemorative plaque erected on the bridge.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor John Sheehan said it was a proud day for the city.

“We must remember that it was the ordinary people of Cork who decided to name this bridge after Mary Elmes," he said.

"The general public chose to honour Mary Elmes’ unstinting courage, her values and her deep humanity. Already, the naming of this bridge after Mary has helped to spread the story of Mary Elmes in Cork and in Ireland and that in itself is a wonderful achievement”.

Ms Elmes cousin, Mark, said it was "a very proud day" for their entire family.

The aid worker died in 2002 having also been honoured for her work as a volunteer ambulance worker during the Spanish Civil War.

Following a public consultation process, Ms Elmes was chosen to have Cork's new city centre footbridge named after her from a shortlist of five.

A total of 92 submissions were made and a total of 35 names were proposed after whom the new bridge should be dedicated.

In a run-off, Mary Elmes was selected by Cork City Council members by 17 votes compared with 12 votes for the next highest nominee, Donnchadh de Barra.

The new bridge links St. Patrick’s Quay with Merchant’s Quay from Harley Street on the northern side.

It is expected that up to 11,000 pedestrians and cyclists, travelling between the city centre and the Victorian Quarter daily, will benefit from the improved connectivity offered by the new bridge.

The Victorian Quarter is made up of MacCurtain Street and its surrounding areas.

It will become a major focal point of Cork city in future years thanks to multi-million Euro developments in the adjacent Penrose Quay and Horgan's Quay areas.

Online Editors