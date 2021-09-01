Irish Navy celebrates 75th birthday

The Irish Naval Service began its 75th birthday celebrations today with an impressive artillery gun salute in Dun Laoghaire for the L.É. Samuel Beckett vessel.

In warm autumn sunshine and with calm seas, the salute sounded as the ship left Dun Laoghaire’s Carlisle Pier and steered its course across Dublin Bay.

Earlier, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney, received military honours from a Sub Lieutenants Guard of Honour of 55 personnel of all ranks.

He inspected the Guard before boarding the L.É. Samuel Beckett to join the Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett and other dignitaries.

The ship then began its journey to Sir John Rogerson's Quay for the second part of the ceremony where it was due to pass through the Eastlink Bridge and receive a helicopter flypast before receiving salutes from the crews of three other Naval Service vessels - the L.É. George Bernard Shaw, L.É. James Joyce, and L.É. WB Yeats.

There are currently 850 people in the Navy.

In his 75th Anniversary message to the naval Service, President Michael D Higgins said the service has a tradition of excellence of which we can all be proud.

“The commitment and loyalty of the Navy's personnel has provided ballast for significant operations over the years - from search-and-rescue operations, such as the 1985 Air India tragedy, to numerous drug interdictions, to humanitarian operations, and, most recently, the role played in the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting the HSE by deploying vessels and operating testing sites in Dublin, Cork and Galway,” he said.

“The Naval Service is part of our DNA, a great success story in the State's history. As part of Oglaigh na hEireann, its existence is fundamental to the safeguarding of our State and our people.I am very proud of its work participating in multinational peace, crisis management and humanitarian relief operations in support of the United Nations, including regional security missions,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony in Dun Laoghaire this morning, Lieutenant Commander Mike Brunicardi, the third generation of his family to serve in the Navy, said the Navy is the principal seagoing agency of the State and is the maritime arm of the defence forces patrolling an area 132,000 square kilometers 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

“We conduct maritime defence and security operations patrols. We're looking at all the traffic that's coming to and from transatlantic areas, the South, and coming out of the English Channel,” he said.

“We keep an eye on the good actors and bad actors, and what we're doing is we're looking for outliers, and if we can't identify who these outliers are we will go and we'll have a look to see what they're up to what they're doing.”

“As cyber (technology) increases there's more sub-surface cables and data cables that are becoming more of interest to bad actors, so again we're the presence at sea to make sure nothing untoward is happening,” Lt Cdr Brunicardi explained.

Lt Cdr Brunicardi was the boarding officer on the yacht named Makayabella which was caught 300km off the Cork coast smuggling €310m of cocaine into Britain and Europe in 2014.