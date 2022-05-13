An Irish woman has died after travelling to Turkey for a medical procedure, the Irish Independent has learned.

The mother-of-two, who was from the south-east, was brought home with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and her funeral service took place this week.

It is understood she had travelled to Turkey at the end of last month and tragically lost her life during the procedure.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the case and provided consular assistance to the family.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” the spokesperson added.

Tributes have been pouring in for the popular mother-of-two, with friends describing her as a “beautiful soul” and “someone who will be dearly missed by all”.

Turkey has become an increasingly popular destination for Irish people seeking to have dental, cosmetic and bariatric (weight-loss) procedures carried out. High costs, long waiting lists and the lack of availability of certain procedures in Ireland is leading people abroad.

One of the country's largest health tourism agencies, the Health Store Turkey, has reported that enquiries from Irish people seeking bariatric surgery alone has increased by almost 220pc in the last year.

Irish people have also been going abroad in their droves for dental treatment.

Last month, a taxi driver from Co Louth died after flying to Turkey for a dental procedure.

Tony Rogers travelled to Istanbul for an emergency procedure, but is understood to have taken ill in the dentist's chair.

The 66-year-old owned Drogheda taxi company Tony’s Cabs and was described as a popular man who was loved by many.

A full enquiry into his death is expected to take place in Turkey.

A notice posted on RIP.ie said he died suddenly and is sadly missed by his loving daughters Eleanor and Gillian, son David and their mam Carol, grandchildren Dylan, Brandon, Kyle, Callum, Katie and Conor, his brothers, extended family and a large circle of friends.