Irish mechanic (25) dies in farm accident in New Zealand

Tributes have been paid to a 25-year man from Co Laois who died following a freak accident in New Zealand.

Sean Clear from Ballacolla died late this week after a tragic accident while working.

It is understood Mr Clear, who was a mechanic by trade, was working to retrieve a bogged piece of machinery when overhead lines were struck.

He was a member of a well-known GAA family in the Ballacolla area.

Mr Clear played hurling all the way up along the grades with Clough-Ballacolla and went on his travels last autumn.

He was a past pupil of Ballacolla National School and St Fergal’s in Rathdowney. He is a former graduate of Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, and had been working in New Zealand since last autumn.

His dad Tom is a current member of Clough Ballacolla GAA club and a recent vice chairman.

Paying tribute to Mr Clear, Clough Ballacolla GAA chairman Gordon Pearson said the club and community are heartbroken at the death of the popular young man.

“We as a community, as a club;,we are deeply saddened over it. The nicest young lad young lad you could ever meet,” said Mr Pearson.

“He was such a nice chap. He had a word for everybody.

“We are deeply saddened over it and we will do all we can to support them in this terrible time.

“They are a lovely family. It is terrible. It was a freak accident,” he said.

Another local club, Ballypickas GAA is among those paying tribute to the young man. It said in a statement: “The club would like to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom, Julia and Ella Clear, Ballacolla on the very sad loss of their son [and] brother Sean.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, extended family and friends of Sean. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Clear is mourned by his father Tom, mother Julie, sister, Ella and a wide circle of family and friends.

A message has been sent to club members expressing condolence to the Clear family.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet for the repatriation of Mr Clear’s remains.