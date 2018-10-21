Irish man sustains devastating brain injury after road crash during 'dream' trip around the world

AN IRISH man has been left with life-changing injuries after a devastating road accident in France, his family has said.

Michael 'Mike' Curran and his partner Sara O'Shea, who are both from Co Kerry, had been enjoying a "dream" trip travelling around the world for more than a year when he was struck by a car two weeks ago.

His cousin Kieran Clifford, who is based in Dublin, told Independent.ie: "They had been on an around the world trip and had decided that they were going to travel from China on push bikes home towards Ireland, they had already cycled through Uzbekistan, India, Iran and Turkey.

"They made it through all kind of climates and got to France and were between Rennes and Paris, they were on an ordinary street when they came around a corner on their bikes and from out of nowhere a car hit Michael."

Michael and Sara were cycling from China to Ireland

Mike (32) suffered a traumatic brain injury and was initially in a coma. He has since awoken but has injuries including broken ribs, a broken nose and a broken cheekbone. He has suffered a total of 5 hemorrhages to the brain.

His family has flown from their home in Waterville to support Mike and Sara.

"Thank God they were only in France, it could have been much further away, it's bizarre that out of everywhere they trekked through this happened on an ordinary street in France, it is hard to believe," Kieran said.

"Thankfully his family were able to get there quickly and have been able to go back and forth.

"It really does seem tragic though that they were on the tail end of this dream trip when something like this could happen."

Mike, who trained as an accountant, will need extensive rehab and his devoted family has vowed to do all they can to "help give his future back to him."

They have found a rehab facility in the UK that they hope to send him to as soon as possible but it is quite costly.

Kieran set up a GoFundMe page to help cover these expenses, as well as to help pay for his family's flights, accommodation and living costs while they travel to France to be with him during his ordeal.

"I wanted to help in any way that I could and thought the GoFundMe page would be a good idea, when we're talking about a traumatic brain injury timing is everything so we want to get him into the rehab facility as soon as possible.

"People's generosity has blown us away.

"I think it's a testament to Michael and Sara and the wonderful people they are and their families are.

"Everyone came out of the woodwork to help the minute we put the call out, it's really taken a life of it's own, it is lovely."

She added: "He's able to talk, he's a bit wobbly but he wants to get back to his normal self, he's getting a bit frustrated but he's a fighter and he's going to fight back from this."

For more information or to donate, please visit here

