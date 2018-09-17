Irish man devises an 'app' to rescue the holiday postcard from oblivion

AN IRISH entrepreneur has devised a remarkable new 'app' which aims to rescue the beloved holiday postcard from oblivion.

Sean McCusker aims to use the smartphone - blamed by postal services worldwide for the decimation of the postcard industry over the past decade - to help kick-start the revival of holiday and celebratory postcards.

Sean is masterminding PostASelfie.ie - which uses smartphones and modern technology to allow users to transform their own cherished photographs into a personalised postcard.

"We came up with the idea of a simple-to-use app which combines the magic of a personal photograph with the enduring smile that people get when they receive a postcard from a friend, loved one or neighbour," Sean said.

The PostASelfie App was developed by Storm Technologies on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. It allows users to easily create and share magical moments, with just a few clicks, straight from their phone.

The app is currently available for Android phone users and will be available via the Apple platform from December 1.

It uses secure payment systems such as Stripe - which allows a person to transform a stunning holiday photo into a personalised postcard which can be mailed in a process lasting just a few seconds.

The concept has already been endorsed by hotel, restaurant and tourism operators who see it as a major way of promoting such attractions as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East.

RTE travel presenter Peadar King said he loved the concept.

“One morning I got a postcard from Sean and it came via this app," he said. "It was of the Pollock Holes and it simply said 'before the swim.' I realised that the app that Sean was talking to me about was an altogether different instrument. That the coldness of the technology was superseded by a personal touch.

"That it was delivered by human hands. That it passed through a number of human hands before it reached me. And like my father, I turned the card round, looked at the photo and having read it stuck it on the fridge. And it’s still there – a reminder of the sea, a reminder of a place, a childhood."

Opposition Communications Spokesman Timmy Dooley said it was a great example of how a high tech project can operate from a rural area.

The app development firm is based in Kilkee, Co Clare and is one of the first new tech start-ups in the west Clare area.

Postal officials also hope the app will catch on.

Smartphones have been blamed for the virtual decimation of the postcard industry worldwide.

One study revealed that just 16pc of people now send postcards while on a foreign holiday - compared to 80pc in the 1970s.

Incredibly, 45pc of people admitted they have never sent a postcard while on holiday with more than 90pc of people aged under 24 years saying they use social media or texts to update people at home about their holiday experiences.

Around 36pc of people said they opted not to send postcards because it was too difficult to find stamps or post boxes while overseas.

However, PostASelfie eliminates the posting issues involved - and one education official said it will also play a vital role in promoting literacy.

Agnes Hehir of St. Joseph’s Community College said: “It will encourage the younger generations to return to the art of letter-writing and sending postcards. It’s always nice to get something other than bills in the post and the younger people have never experienced that.”

