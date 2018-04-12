Irish Life staff on strike over proposed changes to pension plan
Around 100 Irish Life staff turned out in protest at their Dublin HQ at proposed changes to their pensions plan.
In total, about 800 workers for the country biggest pension provider are on strike today to save their own pension.
They say closure of their defined benefit scheme - which could happen as early as June - would cut some 30pc of their pension.
Picket lines were formed from 6am today and will continue until 6pm.
Peter Gibbons (55) is a business administrator and is working in the company for 38 years.
He said morale in Irish Life is low.
"People are very worried, there's fear," he said.
"You'll need to put a contribution of around 30pc in for the shortfall that's going to happen," he added.
Online Editors