Irish Isil bride entitled to diplomatic help from the State 'like any other citizen in trouble' - Defence Minister
Defence Minister Paul Kehoe has said Isil bride Lisa Smith is entitled to diplomatic assistance from the State "like any Irish citizen in trouble".
He said the Department of Foreign Affairs has still not positively the woman who appeared in media reports from Syria as Dundalk woman and former defence Forces member Ms Smith.
He said it would be a matter for An Garda Siochana if and when she returns to ireland.
"I've had briefings on this but they are internal briefings (involving) the security of the State and I intend to keep those briefings to myself," he told reporters this afternoon.
"This will be a matter for the internal security of the Defence Forces. I will talk to the chief of staff on that issue if that is the case, if that person is confirmed as a former member of the Irish Defence Forces."
Online Editors
