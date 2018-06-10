A passenger whose behaviour led to a flight from Belfast to Ibiza being diverted became "verbally abusive" to staff when he was refused alcohol, a fellow passenger has said.

Irish flight to Ibiza diverted to France following passenger's 'verbal abuse' to attendant

A woman, who was onboard the flight with her partner and four-month-old baby, told the BBC the man was part of a "large stag group" that was "quite rowdy" when they boarded.

The Jet2 flight, which left Belfast at around 3.30pm on Friday, had to be diverted to Toulouse in France because of the man's drunken behaviour. The woman said the stag group were some of the last passengers to board the plane.

"The captain introduced himself and gave a really stern warning and reiterated that only alcohol bought on board could be consumed on flight and duty free can't be consumed," she said. The diversion ended up doubling the length of the trip.

The woman said: "Passengers couldn't get off the plane and it was roasting. "All the babies and kids on the plane were so unsettled. Six hours in total when it should have been a three hour flight."

The captain warned passengers when they took off from Toulouse that he would stop the flight in Barcelona to remove more passengers if the disruptive behaviour continued. In a statement, Jet2 confirmed the passenger, who was removed from the flight in Toulouse, has been given a lifetime ban by the airline.

The airline said it was "very clear" that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to the man's behaviour.

Belfast Telegraph