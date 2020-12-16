Irish engineer who died after Ethiopian air crash honoured

AN IRISH aid worker who died in an Ethiopian air crash which prompted the grounding of the entire fleet of Boeing 737-MAX aircraft has been posthumously honoured by the Irish Red Cross.

Micheál (Mick) Ryan (39), an engineer with the United Nations’ World Food Programme, was posthumously named the Humanitarian of the Year.

The Irish Red Cross also presented their Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr Mike Ryan from Sligo who has helped lead the global response to Covid-19 as executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, the awarding of a posthumous honour to engineer Mick Ryan, who died in an Ethiopian Airlines tragedy on March 10 2019, proved very emotional.

The air crash claimed 157 lives - and occurred just weeks before the Lahinch engineer was due to relocate to Rome with his wife, Naoise, and two children.

He had been based in Cork over recent years and was due to celebrate his 40th birthday just weeks after the air crash.

The honour was awarded in recognition of Mr Ryan's lifelong commitment to helping improve the lives of others.

He had bravely worked in African countries hit by Ebola and Bangladesh in the midst of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

The engineer was en route to a major developmental aid conference in Kenya when he died after the brand new plane crashed minutes after take-off. It was the second fatal accident involving the Boeing 737-MAX which was grounded worldwide just days later for a major safety review.

A native of Clare, Mr Ryan's award was accepted by his wife Naoise.

His wife said the honour meant a great deal to her husband’s family and many friends.

“This award means so much to us and my only regret is that Mick isn’t here to accept it himself, I know he would be so humbled by it. To me it’s recognition of the person that he was, he was a humanitarian in every sense of the word," she said.

“Mick believed that engineering was about people and people were at the heart of everything that he did."

"From the time we met at college he really believed he could make a difference in the world and he had the skills and talent to make that happen."

"But really, the reason that Mick was able to achieve all that he did was because he was intuitive about people, he was able to motivate them and have them share his enthusiasm and he did it all with such fun and laughter."

"He had a cheeky sense of humour and he was the kindest person you could meet and I know he would be blown away by this award – and probably a little bit embarrassed too because he never liked to be the centre of attention.”

Other awards presented included Young Humanitarian: Jay Bobinac; Innovation for Change Award Winner: NearForm; Digital Influence Award Winner: Suad Al Darra –RefugeesAre.info; Journalism Excellence Award Winner: Órla Ryan and Corporate Impact Award Winner: Nestlé Ireland.

