Irish employers urged to do more to address stigma through period and menopause-friendly policies

EMPLOYERS have been urged to draft menstrual health policies in every workplace in the country.

Delegates at Fórsa’s national conference in Killarney unanimously backed a motion today calling on employers to do more to address stigma through period and menopause-friendly policies.

The union noted that last week the Spanish government became the first European country to consider a legal right to menstrual leave.

Its draft law would allow up to three days of leave a month and measures including a requirement for schools to provide sanitary products.

VAT would be removed from sanitary products and they would be provided free to women in marginalised circumstances.

Fórsa said in a statement that menstrual leave is only available in a handful of countries including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia.

It said just 1pc of employees have the protection of a menstrual health policy in their workplace, according to a survey it published today.

One-in-four respondents had been diagnosed with a specific condition – including premenstrual dysphoric disorder, endometriosis, or polycystic ovary syndrome.

This resulted in medical symptoms including heavy bleeding, migraines and nausea.

Over 70pc of those surveyed had taken time off work because of periods, and only six in ten felt able to tell their line manager the reason for their absence.

Over 96pc of the 1,800 respondents were in favour of a menstrual-friendly policy in their workplace.

Fórsa said in a statement that women welcome measures like access to flexible work arrangements, improved training for supervisors, action to address deep-seated stigma, and practical improvements in toilet facilities and temperature control for those with menopausal symptoms.

The research also found that taboos around menstrual issues are preventing women from raising health problems associated with periods and menopause with their line managers.

The motion was proposed by Fórsa’s Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown branch.

“We began discussing how much easier it was to manage some of our symptoms at home, when faced with difficult periods, menstrual health conditions and the effects of menopause,” said branch secretary Roisin Cronin.

Fórsa equality officer, Ashley Connolly, said the issue was vital to the wellbeing and productivity of women workers.

“Remote working and other flexible work arrangements are key to a healthier, happier and more productive working life for many, many women,” she said.

“And it has broader consequences for the way sick leave is consumed by thousands of women across the country. This conversation needs to start, and we need to deliver results for women quickly.”

Meanwhile, delegates backed a motion from the union’s national executive calling for statutory paid leave for victims of domestic violence.

Ms Connolly said the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the need for society to deliver a better response to victims of domestic violence.

She said women living with or escaping from domestic abuse are far more likely to have several urgent appointments to attend including medical visits, legal proceedings, counselling, or appointments for children changing schools.

“Victims end up having to take unpaid leave, use up annual leave, or even miss work and risk losing the very job that gets them out of an abusive situation, if only for a few hours each day,” she said.

She said advocacy group Safe Ireland found that nearly 3,500 women and 600 children contacted a domestic violence service for the first time during the first six months of the pandemic.

“This equates to 19 women and three children every day,” she said.

Ms Connolly said 249 women died violently in Ireland between 1996 and this year and one in four women in Ireland have been subjected to some form of abuse.