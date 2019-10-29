A driver in Cork got the surprise of his life when a blazing ball of light lit up the night sky as he made his way through the countryside.

Irish driver captures 'very cool' footage of meteor flashing across the night sky

Sean Linehan was outside Banteer in Co Cork when he saw a "bright meteor/fireball flashing across the sky".

Mr Linehan posted the video caught by his dashcam on Twitter and other Irish users chimed in to say they had also seen the meteor from places including Tipperary, Mayo and Kilkenny.

Astronomy Ireland reported that "Clare, Cork, Athlone, Fermanagh all sending reports of a meteor sighting. It sounds like a big one".

Online Editors