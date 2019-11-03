Irish Defence Forces launch secret mission to bring home Islamic State bride Lisa Smith and her child

THE Irish Defence ­Forces have launched a secret ­mission to help bring Islamic State bride Lisa Smith and her two-year-old daughter, Rakeya, back to Ireland.

Military personnel, including members of the elite Irish Army Ranger Wing, were deployed to a location near the border between ­Turkey and Syria last weekend with the goal of repatriating Smith.

Sources said local operatives in Syria may be used to bring 38-year-old Smith, a ­former ­member of the Irish Defence ­Forces herself, and Rakeya, to an agreed location where they will be met by Irish ­personnel and brought home. Details of the mission have been ­deliberately kept low key for security reasons.

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith

But the Department of Foreign ­Affairs is understood to have recently issued the (Islamic State) Isil bride and Rakeya with emergency travel documents ahead of the operation being approved.

It's understood contact has been established with Smith in recent days and, as of yesterday, the team were awaiting the completion of last-­minute paperwork before flying home.

Sources said a key concern for Irish authorities in launching the operation is the welfare of Smith's daughter.

"This has been DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) led and follows months of diplomacy spearheaded by the Irish ambassador Dr Vincent O'Neill in Jordan," a source yesterday confirmed.

"To get to this stage has taken a sustained and ongoing effort by Irish diplomats concluding in the deployment of members of the Irish Ranger Wing to Turkey's border with Syria.

"They are acting in an oversight ­capacity and will return home with Lisa Smith and her child at the ­completion of their mission.

Lisa Smith

"The hope and expectation now is that they will be returning home safely in the coming days."

The pair have been held in a Syrian rebel safe house in a village on the ­outskirts of Tel Abyad, a town on the Turkey-Syria border, since they escaped from the Ain Issa detainment camp in north east Syria in early ­October. It is believed the mother and child walked for several kilometres to get to safety after fleeing the Ain Issa camp.

British national and ISIL recruiter Tooba Gondal, 25, and her two children joined the former member of the Irish Defence Forces in their escape.

The women were picked up by rebel fighters from the Syrian National Army (SNA) before being moved to the safe house.

Yesterday the dangerous nature of the mission was highlighted when a car bomb killed 13 and injured 20 people in the town.

This picture taken on Jan. 31, 2014, and released by the UNRWA, shows residents of the besieged Palestinian camp of Yarmouk, queuing to receive food supplies, in Damascus, Syria. Picture: AP Photo/UNRWA

One rebel source explained that while the safe house isn't a prison, both women are not permitted to leave.

Nearly 1,000 wives and children of Isil fighters escaped the Ain Issa camp after it came under attack from Turkish warplanes.

Turkey launched an invasion along its border with Syria following a decision by US president Donald Trump to pull American troops out of the region.

Smith, a former member of the Irish Air Corps, had been in the ­detainment camp with her daughter for several weeks, having previously been held in the Al-Hawl camp around 220km away.

She had been sharing a tent with the wife and Irish-born child of Isis supporter Alexandr Bekmirzaev, a naturalised Irish citizen who was captured by Kurdish forces earlier this year.

Bekmirzaev is being investigated by the Garda National Immigration Bureau as a result of a Sunday World investigation that found he had engaged in a sham marriage to achieve Irish citizenship.

Separately Garda Assistant ­Commissioner Michael O'Sullivan confirmed Smith is under investigation on suspicion of engaging in terrorist offences while in Syria. "She has said herself that she does not pose a threat, that she does not hold radical views," he said.

Smith pictured during her days in the Defence Forces

"But like the others that have returned, that has to be part of an assessment."

Smith moved to Syria, via Tunisia, in 2015 shortly after leaving the Air Corps, where she worked as a flight attendant on the Government jet and as a driver to senior officers.

She also served for a time with the Army as part of the 27th Infantry Battalion.

The 2005 Act states that legislation prohibiting membership of domestic terrorist groups such as the IRA also applies to foreign ­terrorist groups, even if their crimes do not take place on Irish soil.

The Department of ­Justice has previously stated that "by its nature and actions, Isis clearly qualifies as a 'terrorist group' involved in 'terrorist activity' or ­'terrorist-linked activity', all as defined in section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act, 2005, by reference to the EU framework decision on combating terrorism".

The offence of membership of a terrorist group carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

Dundalk native Smith has ­consistently insisted she no longer holds ­radical views and does not pose a threat.

In March, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said she should be allowed to return to Ireland because it is the "compassionate thing".

Mother and daughter: Lisa Smith with her two-year old daughter Ruqayya in Syria

And, in July, Smith's father Jordy Martin told the Sunday World he was hopeful his daughter's return was imminent.

Speaking at his home in Dundalk, Co Louth, hours after Lisa gave an interview denying she is a danger to the public, Mr ­Martin said he was worried about her continued detention in Syria.

"What I will say is Lisa wouldn't hurt a fly and she is no danger to ­anyone," he told the Sunday World.

"She went over there believing she was going somewhere peaceful, like one of those farms the Quakers have in the States. But what she got was obviously very different.

"Of course we're worried about her - you've seen her on the RTE news and she was crying her eyes out and that went right through me.

"All of this has been going on much longer than anyone thought and we hoped she would be home by now.

"I do speak to her on the phone but I know as much as anyone else who has listened to her interviews. There are issues with food and water in that camp and she is stuck out there with a two-year-old child and, obviously, you'd be very worried for her as well. It's time to bring them home."

A key consideration in the timing of this week's bid to repatriate both Smith and her child is the safety of the pair in light of the recent fighting in the area where they are based.

The safety of Smith's child is of paramount concern to the Irish ­Government and the Taoiseach has made this clear in his comments around this issue previously.

