Irish dancing schools led by teachers embroiled in feis fixing scandal can still hold feiseanna

Ellen Coyne

Irish dancing schools led by teachers who are embroiled in cheating scandals are still able to hold competitions, despite a vow to ban alleged feis fixers from events.

It has emerged that even when a school is owned or led by a dance teacher who is under investigation for cheating, the school may still hold a feis if it is registered in the name of a teacher who is not under investigation.

