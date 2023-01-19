Irish dancing schools led by teachers embroiled in feis fixing scandal can still hold feiseanna

Irish dancing schools led by teachers who are embroiled in cheating scandals are still able to hold competitions, despite a vow to ban alleged feis fixers from events.

It has emerged that even when a school is owned or led by a dance teacher who is under investigation for cheating, the school may still hold a feis if it is registered in the name of a teacher who is not under investigation.

It is understood there has been at least one case where an Irish dancing school under the name of a teacher accused of cheating was able to host a feis, by registering it under the name of a different teacher.

‘This action applies to the individual, not the dance school they are associated with’

The incident sparked outrage among parents of Irish dancers, who felt it was unfair that a dancing school associated with alleged cheating could stand to profit from hosting a competition.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the biggest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world, has been mired in controversy since it emerged late last year that about 12 of its registered teachers and judges had been accused of arranging the results of dance competitions before they had been held.

After the controversy emerged, even more allegations of cheating were made – and now dozens of teachers across the world have been suspended, pending investigation of the allegations.

It is the largest cheating scandal to ever hit Irish dancing.

While the CLRG has said that those accused of cheating may not officiate in competitions or events while under investigation, the dance body has clarified that the ban applies to individual teachers, not to their schools. Schools named after alleged cheats could still hold events if they are registered under the name of another teacher.

“All of the individuals that the independent investigation team examining allegations of wrongdoing within CLRG has recommended proceed to full disciplinary hearing, may not make any application to officiate at, or act in any official capacity at any CLRG- registered competition or event until the formal disciplinary procedures have concluded,” said a spokesman for the CLRG.

“This action applies to the individual, not the dance school they are associated with.”

The CLRG was initially criticised for its handling of the cheating scandal, with calls for some of its leadership to resign.

The CLRG this week announced that, as part of an attempt to clean up Irish dancing, Irish dancing teachers will have a greater say in who judges at prestigious competitions.

The CLRG said on Monday that it was changing the way that its judges were chosen, to give “more registered teachers than ever before” the right to vote to select adjudicators from 2024.

The move was welcomed by Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin, who said that Irish dancing was a “key part” of our Irish cultural identity “and a wonderful pastime for so many children and young people, here at home and wherever there are Irish communities around the world.

“My main concern is ensuring that these children and young people receive fair treatment when dancing, and that this is transparently the case.

"I welcome the change process underway at CLRG,” said Ms Martin.

“To fully restore public confidence, the priority must be on ensuring that all competitors are treated fairly and are seen to be treated fairly.”