Irish dancing in China? Meet the woman who made it big in Far East

Heard about the Irish dancing teacher in China? Meet Catriona Newcombe.

She’s a world champion dancer from Ballycastle who has built a thriving business overseas.

And it’s not only the Chinese who have benefited from her talents; the 48-year-old’s Echoes of Erin dance schools are also highly regarded in Dubai and Singapore.

“I have 23 nationalities within the Hong Kong school, from Australia, New Zealand, France, all over Europe, Japan, China, Ireland, Taiwan, Germany,” she said.

“My students in Hong Kong can speak more Irish than the kids here [in Northern Ireland].

“We do an exam and part of it is the language. We even have ceili nights.”

Right now, however, Catriona is much closer to home in Greenisland, Co Antrim, after a ‘temporary’ visit to Northern Ireland went awry, specifically when a planned return to Hong Kong was foiled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was booked to go back last March, on the very day the ‘stay at home’ announcement was made,” she said.

“It was horrific. I’d packed and was sitting by the door, and I couldn’t go.”

The married mother-of-two added: “Hong Kong is still a mess; they’re not coping with it at all, which is very frustrating.

“Everything is on hold at the minute. It’s effectively closed. Fortunately, my best friend is looking after things for me.”

The former Loreto College pupil’s first dance school wasn’t as far away as the Far East — it was in Derby, where she did a degree in dance at the local university.

The ‘Echoes of Erin’ came from a postcard the much-travelled Catriona sent home from Florida, where she attended a dance after leaving university.

“It featured a dolphin called Echo,” she said.

“With ‘Erin’ Irish for Ireland, my mother suggested I call the school Echoes of Erin. It took off from there.”

And so did the globe-trotting; following a short stint in Malaysia due to Glaswegian husband Gordon Gibson’s job with Rolls-Royce, the couple, who met when Catriona was at university, moved to France and then Dubai, where the first ‘international’ Echoes of Erin was set up.

“I had 120 pupils. There was a huge ex-pat community out there,” said Catriona, who has two daughters, Tiarna (15) and Iona (11), with Gordon (52).

They arrived in Hong Kong, where they would remain for the next nine years, in 2006 and, naturally, Catriona set up a dance school there as well.

“My Hong Kong school won the world championship in figure dancing, which is the main team event, two years ago. That’s huge,” she said.

Catriona calls Hong Kong ‘home’ these days, although there would be a subsequent move to Singapore in south-east Asia, the foundation of another dance school and regular commuting between the two exotic cities.

She was just nine years old when she won her first major championship at the Ballyclare Folk Dancing Festival, but boarding school in Coleraine afforded her little time to dance.

“I left school at 16 and did performing arts, then my degree,” she said.

As part of her dissertation on the comparison between contemporary and traditional dance, she shadowed Riverdance in Dublin for two weeks in 1995.

“I went backstage to see what it took to be a professional dancer. I spoke to people, met the dancers, sat and watched how they directed and choreographed it,” she said.

She was “headhunted to go and work in America” after finishing her degree and spent six months at a Floridian dance school.

Two years after her second child was born, Catriona decided to start training to dance competitively again with fellow teachers Danielle Parker and Fionnuala Lenaghan.

“We had young kids. I don’t know how we juggled being a teacher, dancer and parent,” she said.

“I won in a solo competition at the WIDA (World Irish Dance Association) European and World Irish Dancing Championships in Dusseldorf (Germany).

“It was good for the kids to see that the oldies can still do it.”

While her ultimate goal is to return to the Far East, Catriona said she would teach Irish dancing to pupils at the Echoes of Erin school she has established in Northern Ireland in the meantime.

“I’ll be offering classes in south Belfast and Greenisland from September from tiny tots to adults,” she added.

Tragedy struck the Newcombe family while Catriona was home on a visit from Hong Kong in 2017.

Her mother Heather, a published poet, passed away, aged 64, seven weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Mrs Newcombe is survived by Catriona’s father Cathal (78), a retired monumental sculptor, and Catriona’s siblings Shorna (52), Mandy (50), Shea (49), Aislinn (46) and Cahal og (42).

Coming home has been a bittersweet experience for Catriona and there is little doubt that she’s missing the Far East.

Her pupils will definitely be dancing with joy when they see her again.

