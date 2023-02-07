Irish dancing group CLRG hires private eye to probe salacious claims against its top brass

The world’s biggest Irish dancing organisation has hired a private investigator to look into salacious allegations made against some of its current and former senior members.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which has found itself mired in a global cheating scandal, has tasked a former garda with finding out if there is any evidence to support the allegations – which are well known and have been widely shared among the national and international Irish dancing scene.

It is understood the allegations relate to the behaviour of senior Irish dancing figures at two major competitions, one which was about a decade ago and another which took place more than 20 years ago.

Naughton Consultancy Services, which describes itself as a “private investigation company”, has been hired by CLRG to establish if there is “any credible evidence to support the allegations which have been made”.

Gabriel O’Gara, a retired detective superintendent with 35 years’ experience, will be leading the inquiry.

We have been instructed to carry out a fact file in relation to alleged incidents that occurred at events in 2002 and 2014

While rumours of questionable and scandalous behaviour at both competitions have been widely shared among the Irish dancing community over a number of years, the allegations resurfaced last year as the alleged cheating scandal in Irish dancing made headlines globally.

The allegations were detailed in social media posts which were shared on a popular Irish dancing forum.

Last month, the investigator was in contact with one of the people who repeated the allegations to ask for “information and background concerning these allegations”.

Expand Close Private investigator Gabriel O’Gara will report the results of his investigation to solicitors acting for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha. Photo: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Private investigator Gabriel O’Gara will report the results of his investigation to solicitors acting for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha. Photo: Getty

“We have been instructed to carry out a fact file in relation to alleged incidents that occurred at events in 2002 and 2014,” the correspondence from the investigator said.

“The purpose of this fact file is to establish if there is evidence to support those allegations.

“When we have concluded our investigations we will present our report with our findings to MacHales Solicitors who are acting for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha. That is our role in this process.”

Last year, CLRG sent a legal letter to try to stop the explosive allegations from circulating online.

I must invite you to submit the evidence you have in relation to these matters to an coiste faire

A solicitor for CLRG had claimed scandalous allegations, which have been shared widely online, had brought the organisation into disrepute.

It is understood the allegations date from at least 20 years ago, but some people at the centre of the claims still hold roles within the CLRG.

In the letter, the solicitor asks the person to provide proof to support the claims. The letter does not include a threat to sue for defamation.

“I would like to state at this stage that my purpose in writing to you is not to seek to shut down any conversation relating to the affairs of An Coimisiún. However, I must invite you to submit the evidence you have in relation to these matters to an coiste faire [the ethics committee],” the letter said.

The Irish Independent has confirmed members of CLRG’s coiste faire were aware of the claims at the time they were alleged to have occurred. However, an investigation was never ordered.