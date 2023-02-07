| 6.3°C Dublin

Irish dancing group CLRG hires private eye to probe salacious claims against its top brass

The cheating allegations in Irish dancing made headlines globally. Expand

The cheating allegations in Irish dancing made headlines globally.

Ellen Coyne

The world’s biggest Irish dancing organisation has hired a private investigator to look into salacious allegations made against some of its current and former senior members.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), which has found itself mired in a global cheating scandal, has tasked a former garda with finding out if there is any evidence to support the allegations – which are well known and have been widely shared among the national and international Irish dancing scene.

