Irish dance body CLRG faces new allegations in feis-fixing scandal, leaked minutes show

A number of dance schools have organised meetings to discuss the CLRG’s handling of the scandal. Photo: Getty

The Irish dancing body embroiled in a global cheating scandal has had new allegations reported to it.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has referred another complaint to former judge Mr Justice Michael Peart.

The CLRG, which has been mired in controversy for the past month, has also agreed to hire a professional PR company to help it navigate the cheating laims.

Last week, the top brass of the CLRG held a meeting to discuss the feis-fixing allegations that have rocked the multi-million euro world of Irish dancing.

Minutes from the meeting have been seen by the Irish Independent.

At a Zoom meeting of the CLRG executive on October 18, it was agreed to refer any new complaints to Mr Justice Michael Peart, the former Court of Appeal judge tasked with helping the Irish dancing body investigate allegations of cheating.

One new complaint had already come to the CLRG’s attention from the Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America (IDTANA).

The CLRG is now considering setting up a dedicated email address for new complaints and evidence of cheating.

It also emerged during the meeting that the Charities Regulator had written to the CLRG. A spokeswoman for the regulator said it does not comment on correspondence with individual charities.

According to the minutes, the CLRG has agreed in principle to allow the disciplinary panels who will consider allegations of cheating to be made up of people from outside the organisation, including one with a legal background.

The latest development comes after it emerged some of the dance teachers and judges accused of feis-fixing have been preparing to take a legal case against the CLRG.

It is understood a solicitor based in Ireland will be representing “the lion’s share” of the 12 people named in screenshots handed to the CLRG last July.

The CLRG has written to all 12, saying it has launched disciplinary proceedings against them.

It is understood hundreds of Irish dancing teachers across Ireland and North America have been organising meetings among themselves due to a growing sense of dissatisfaction with the way the CLRG has handled the feis-fixing controversy.

While alleged evidence of cheating was first handed to the CLRG in July, it did not launch an investigation into them until last month.

Last week, the CLRG meeting considered the minutes of another meeting of more than 160 Irish dance teachers based in Ireland.

The CLRG has also agreed to find and retain a professional PR company. It stopped responding to or acknowledging media queries several weeks ago, and its chairperson, James McCutcheon, is also refusing to comment.

It has also suspended a rule for this year that limited how many competitions an adjudicator could judge.

Any judge who is facing disciplinary action for alleged cheating is suspended from judging while the process continues.