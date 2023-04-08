| 7°C Dublin

Irish coin for sale at US auction could fetch €18,000

The eight reales piece from the reign of Charles IV dates from 1804 and was issued in Kilkenny

The coin, sometimes called a Spanish dollar, is 219 years old. Photo: Heritage Auctions Expand

The coin, sometimes called a Spanish dollar, is 219 years old. Photo: Heritage Auctions

Sarah Slater

A rare coin issued in Kilkenny more than 200 years ago could fetch up to €18,000 at auction.

The starting price for the coin is €3,600, but it is expected to fetch a considerably higher amount because of worldwide interest.

