A landmark report on the views of tens of thousands of Irish Catholics has called for equal treatment of women in terms of leadership and decision-making, and for their ordination to the diaconate and priesthood.

The National Synthesis report, which is the result of consultations begun in 2021 throughout the Irish Church’s 26 dioceses, says the role of women in the Church was mentioned in almost every submission and that the exclusion of women from the diaconate was regarded “as particularly hurtful”.

The report quotes one submission which stated: “Women have a special place in the Church but not an equal place.”

Many of the women consulted remarked that they are not prepared to be considered second class citizens anymore and many are leaving the Church.

“They feel that even though their contribution over the years has been invaluable, it has been taken for granted,” the report notes.

It also recognises that many young people cannot understand the Church’s position on women. “Because of the disconnect between the Church’s view of women and the role of women in wider society today,” young people perceive the Church as “patriarchal” and “misogynistic”.

The report stresses that the lessons of the past need to be learned and describes the concealment of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by Church personnel as an “open wound”.

It says the Church is in need of inner healing at every level and calls for penance and atonement for abuse at a national level. One survivor of abuse who engaged in the consultation process is quoted as saying the Church needs “to find a forum in which we can all heal together”.

Read More

The document, which was sent to the Vatican today and simultaneously published online by the Irish bishops, acknowledges the impact in recent decades of a major decline in the practice of the faith, and in vocations to priesthood and religious life.

Some 15 themes are identified from the diocesan submissions and discussions. Aside from the role of women and the legacy of child abuse, other themes Irish Catholics call attention to include a call for co-responsibility with lay people as well as greater accountability, transparency, participation and good governance in the future leadership of the Church in Ireland.

Many people said they felt that decision-making and authority are exercised solely by priests and bishops.

On the issue of clergy, participants expressed appreciation for priests, their dedication, hard work, and pastoral care. Many recognised that priests are overworked and often feel burdened by the weight of governance and administration.

Concern was also expressed for an ageing clergy in Ireland. Some participants voiced concern that younger priests can be very traditional and rigid in their thinking, and may not have the requisite skills for co-responsible leadership.

Adult faith development, resources for lay ministries and collaborative decision-making were flagged by participants “as poor or non-existent”. Clergy acknowledged that often they are too tired and weary to engage in these developments.

Elsewhere in the report, there was “a clear, overwhelming call for the full inclusion of LGBTQI+ people in the Church, expressed by all ages, particularly by the young and by members of the LGBTQI+ community”.

Reform would involve less judgmental language in Church teaching, and the kind of compassionate approach adopted by Pope Francis. Some participants called for a change in Church teaching, asking if the Church is sufficiently mindful of developments with regard to human sexuality and the lived reality of LGBTQI+ couples.

However, others expressed a concern that a change in the Church’s teaching would be simply conforming to secular standards and contemporary culture.

The Church’s “rules and regulations” for the divorced and remarried were seen as “draconian”. Some divorced and separated people believed they could not receive the Eucharist even though they had not entered second relationships. Others described their exclusion by priests from any active role in the parish because of their status.

On the issue of liturgy, participants said funerals and special occasions are celebrated extremely well, but there is a need for more creative and engaging liturgies to connect with families and young people. Some feel the Church’s liturgies are jaded and flat, that they no longer speak to people’s lives.

Homilies were frequently described as being too long, ill-prepared, irrelevant, monotonous and not always connected to life.

The issue of how the Church might engage with young people was universal across dioceses and organisations, and many submissions articulated the view that other youth organisations provide a home for young people that is more welcoming than that in parishes.

Among the responses from young people one said: “The one thing we, as young people, look for is sincerity.” The report acknowledged that in many instances it was felt that the Church lacked this.

Many of the young participants were critical of the Church regarding the role of women, clerical celibacy and the handling of the abuse crisis. A significant number disagreed with the Church’s position on sex which was considered a barrier to participation by some young people.

However, other young people said that, for them, the Church’s teaching on sexuality “is a welcome challenge”.

“The issues raised are not new, but the honesty and clarity with which they have been articulated in this process offers a strong foundation to build upon,” Dr Nicola Brady, chairperson of the Steering Committee of the Irish Church’s Synodal Pathway, said today.

Dr Brady, who unveiled the report’s contents in an address at Knock Novena, described some of the findings as “stark” and said that “many of the experiences shared are painful” but there were “many hopeful and encouraging aspects” to the findings.