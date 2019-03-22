Irish Cancer Society appeal to public as bad weather hampers Daffodil Day donations

The Irish Cancer Society has appealed to the public to donate online or by text as they fear Daffodil Day contributions will be hit by bad weather.

Volunteers hit the streets today selling daffodil badges to raise money for the cause but footfall, due to heavy rain in parts of the country, has been lighter than expected.

Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power thanked all the volunteers collecting today to help people affected by cancer in their communities.

"Only 2pc of our funding comes from the State. That means we need to raise €4 million today to meet increased demand for services such as our night nurses, volunteer drivers to bring patients to chemotherapy and lifesaving cancer research." she said.

"We are worried the bad weather will affect our street sales, as happened in 2013. So we’re appealing to people who haven’t given yet to do so on www.cancer.ie or text DAFF to 50300 to donate €4."

Those who didn't get the opportunity to purchase the daffodils will be able to purchase them in Boots stores nationwide over the next few days.

Bernadette Lavery, Managing Director of Boots Ireland, sponsors of the campaign said that colleagues across the 87 Boots stores in Ireland have been enthusiastic in their support for Daffodil Day this year.

"We have all been touched by cancer in some way so it’s a cause close to our hearts, and are delighted by the generosity of our customers who have dug deep to support our fundraising activities," she said.

"We will be selling daffodils in store over the coming days to allow members of the public to drop in and show their support if they haven’t had an opportunity yet."

Online Editors