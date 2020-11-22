| 5.2°C Dublin

Irish businessman barred from leaving China begs for help

Tara O'Halloran with Ben (13), Amber (11), Isabella (9) &amp; Scarlett (7). Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

A Dublin businessman who has been barred from leaving China for almost two years fears that the Irish Government is prioritising trade concerns over his safe return.

Richard O'Halloran (45) was speaking to the Sunday Independent from Shanghai, where he is subject to an exit ban imposed by a Chinese court despite not facing any charges or allegations of wrongdoing.

O'Halloran's family, friends and advisors in Dublin fear the ordeal is taking a huge mental and physical toll on him as despair takes hold and they are increasingly concerned for his well-being.

