An Irish teenager is fighting for his life after a freak accident in a popular Lanzarote holiday resort.

Irish boy (15) 'fighting for his life' after 15ft fall in Lanzarote

The 15-year-old is said to be “critical” after suffering head injuries in a fall from a wall in Puerto del Carmen.

Local reports said friends of the injured youngster have told police probing the incident he hit his head on the ground after trying to jump from the wall.

Earlier reports had suggested he tried to grab hold of a lamp post but police sources have since said this was not the case.

He went into cardiac arrest and was revived at the scene by police and paramedics who practiced CPR on him before rushing him to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital Arrecife.

He is understood to have fallen around 15 feet.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The incident happened just before 4am yesterday in an avenue called Avenida de las Playas.

An emergency services spokesman said in the aftermath: “A youngster is in a critical state after falling from a wall in Lanzarote.

“The incident occurred in Avenida de las Playas in Puerto del Carmen just before 4am on Monday.

“The injured man was a male who in an initial evaluation at the scene, had a critical traumatic brain injury.

“He was taken to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital by ambulance.”

The spokesman added: “When medical responders reached the scene, they confirmed he had suffered cardiac arrest and managed to revive him using CPR.”

A routine local police investigation is underway.

Police and other local officials could not be reached early this morning for comment.

Puerto del Carmen, 10 minutes drive from the airport and a popular sunshine destination for Irish holidaymakers, is situated on Lanzarote's east coast.

It has been transformed from a small fishing village to the busiest resort on the island.

Its main beach Playa Grande is the largest on Lanzarote.

Online Editors