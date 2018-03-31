Irish boy (10) dies following suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife

A 10-year-old Irish boy has died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife.

The child was rushed to hospital critically injured on Thursday evening but passed away late on Friday.

The suspected hit-and-run happened around 8.30pm on Thursday on a street in Adeje in the south of the island. The youngster, who died at a hospital in the capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife, was coming out of a shopping centre called the Gran Sur shopping centre with his family when he was hit.

He suffered head and chest injuries. He was admitted to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria from another hospital where he was initially taken after being stabilised at the scene.

He passed away on Friday evening. It is believed the driver fled the scene and police on the island have released screen grabs of the vehicle they suspect was involved in the collision.

A spokesman for a regional government emergency response service confirmed immediately after the incident: “We received a call about a traffic accident involving a 10-year-old boy at 8.30pm on Thursday. “Two ambulances went to the scene along with a doctor and nurse from a nearby health centre.

“One of the ambulances rushed him to Hospiten Sur with multiple serious injuries. He was subsequently transferred to another hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie they were aware of the case.

Online Editors