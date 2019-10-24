THE SHORTLIST for this year's An Post Irish Book Awards was announced today, as Ireland's best authors of 2019 are revealed.

Irish Book Awards shortlist announced with celebrities on the same page as established authors

The awards, which encompass 16 categories, feature new and established writers hoping to lay claim to the grand prize of Novel of the Year.

Andrea Corr is nominated for her book. Photo: Patrick Bolger

Also up for grabs is the award for best book in genres including Children’s, Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry, Teen and Young Adult and Irish Language.

The An Post Irish Book Awards aim to celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year it brings together a huge community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent.

Following its successful first year sponsoring the awards in 2018, An Post has launched its latest #ReadersWanted campaign, celebrating the value and joy of reading and encouraging everyone to pick up more books, more often.

Votes may be cast for each category online until November 13 and the winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin, Spencer Dock, on November 20.

At the shortlist announcement is nominated author Richie Sadlier. Photo: Patrick Bolger

Irish author Kevin Barry - who made the 13-author longlist for the Booker Prize - is up for the Novel of the Year Award, for Night Boat to Tangier.

He features on the Irish Book Awards shortlist for Novel of the Year along with authors such as Mary Costello, Joseph O’Connor and Edna O’Brien.

Also on shortlists for awards are Irish household names like Vicky Phelan, Joe Duffy, Andrea Corr, Jamie Heaslip, Donal Skehan and Niall Breslin.

Nominated for the Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year are Leonard & Hungry Paul – Rónán Hession; Last Ones Left Alive – Sarah Davis-Goff; When All is Said – Anne Griffin; Show Them a Good Time – Nicole Flattery; Minor Monuments – Ian Maleney; and Don’t Touch My Hair – Emma Dabiri .

Maria Dickenson, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said that the nominees for this year's awards show the literary talent present in Ieland.

At the shortlist announcement are nominated authors Caelainn Hogan, Sophie White, Peter Donnelly and Catherine Ryan Howard. Photo: Patrick Bolger

"This year’s shortlist is once again a terrific testament to the breadth and depth of Irish writing talent," she said.

"The Irish Book Awards are proud to celebrate the diversity of Ireland’s rich literary culture, and the achievements of all that contribute to this success – including writers, readers, publishers, booksellers and librarians.

"It’s fantastic to see the continued growth of the Irish Book Awards, which reflects the deep love Irish people have for reading and literature, and it's one of the major highlights of the literary calendar. Each and every category is packed with deserving authors, and we're looking forward to announcing the winners on 20th November."

Online Editors