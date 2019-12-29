Irish art prices exceed the dizzying highs of Celtic Tiger era

Fine art auctioneers Whyte's sold art worth €9.5m at their Dublin saleroom this year - more than any year since 2007 - with a Jack B Yeats painting setting a new record for the artist of €1.4m.

Ian Whyte, managing director of Whyte's, said: "It has been a very good year. An Irish American family bought Jack Yeats's Reverie for €1.4m, and then they bought another one for €1.3m, setting two world records in one day so that was pretty good."

A November sale of revolutionary Ernie O'Malley's collection grossed €5.5m - the highest result from an auction in Ireland since 2006.

The sale included three other Yeats paintings which changed hands for between €320,000 and €520,000, as well as sketchbooks which were broken into 33 single lots for €700 to €14,000 each, totalling nearly €78,000.

Other notable prices were achieved for Mainie Jellett's The Land Eire at €140,000 - another record for the artist - Colin Middleton's Saint John Retrospect at €45,000 and Louis le Brocquy's Tinker Diviner at €36,000.

Mr Whyte said: "It may look similar to the boom years between 2001 and 2007, but it is really quite different because people are being more discerning about what they are buying."

In the same month Sotheby's in London raised €3.4m from a dedicated Irish art auction, and in a separate sale of contemporary works sold a single painting with a strong Irish connection for €6.7m - the highest price achieved for a work of 1950s art.

Head of a Boy, by Lucian Freud, was a portrait of Guinness heir Garech Browne which the colourful arts patron had posed for in Luggala, Co Wicklow, in 1956. The painting, measuring just 18cm by 18cm, was fresh to the market having hung at Luggala for more than half a century until Garech Browne's death in 2018.

A spokesman for Sotheby's said: "There is no question that Freud's most arresting images are born from his closest relationships and this painting of Garech Browne immortalises one of Ireland's greatest cultural patrons and a bygone era of flamboyant creativity at bohemian Luggala."

The three strongest performers at the Sotheby's Irish art sale in November were all by Jack Yeats with A Paris of the West achieving €788,808, while The Man in the Moon has Patience raised €379,797 and The Stevedore went for €262,936.

Roderic O'Conor's oil painting A Moonlit Breton Landscape sold for €175,291 at the same auction, but the biggest surprise came from a canvas entitled The Owl Run by the less well known Hughie O'Donoghue that sold for €109,557, well above its conservative reserve of €17,000, a new record for the artist.

Another auction record for an artist was achieved by Gabriel Hayes whose oil painting Cork Bowler changed hands for double its reserve price at €94,949.

Charlie Minter, head of Irish Art at Sotheby's, said: "Traditionally there have been certain names who bought Irish art, but now we are seeing new people coming into the market; predominately they are Irish or have Irish connections and much of the art is finding its way back to Ireland.

"We reintroduced a dedicated Irish sale in 2015 and every one since then has sold more in monetary terms than the previous year so that is a healthy indicator of how things are going for Irish art."

Whyte's auction house in Dublin saw aggressive bidding on Irish masterpieces throughout the year with Louis le Brocquy's Image of Samuel Beckett going under the hammer for €210,000 in September and Paul Henry's Western Landscape going for €100,000 in May. In the same spring sale, William John Leech's Flowers in a Vase, Still Life which had been bought by Whyte's client in London in May 2002 for £35,000 sold in Dublin for €60,000. Mr Whyte said: "This just goes to show the truth of the fact Irish art sells best in Ireland."

Whyte's annual Eclectic Collector sale in April saw some interesting items achieve good prices too. An original draft of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement signed by most of the participants made €28,000.

