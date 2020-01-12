Ireland's top comedians raise more than €420,000 for injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox

MORE than €420,000 was raised for injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox when some of Britain and Ireland’s top comedians played a benefit gig for him in Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday night.

MORE than €420,000 was raised for injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox when some of Britain and Ireland’s top comedians played a benefit gig for him in Dublin’s 3 Arena on Friday night.

Sean and his family are pictured here with the all star line-up who took part at the sold-out show.

Among those who participated were John Bishop, Michael McIntyre, Tommy Tiernan, Jason Byrne, Des Bishop, Deirdre O’Kane, Dara Ó Briain and Joanne McNally.

One of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for Dunboyne man Sean, who appeared on the big screen during the show, receiving a rousing ovation.

Fans paid €65 a ticket to see the show, which ended with the comic ensemble joining together to sing an emotional version of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Sean (54), from Dunboyne, Co. Meath, was left with life-changing injuries when he was attacked outside Anfield before a Champions League game against Roma in April 2018.

Funnyman John Bishop organised the gig for Sean, who is continuing his rehabilitation.

“Sean Cox was just like any other football fan – an ordinary man on his way to watch his team playing a big game,” said John.

“Then this brutal attack happened and changed his life forever. It could have been any of us.”

In November, Sean enjoyed an unforgettable return to Anfield on a memorable night for his beloved Liverpool.

The father-of-three was a special guest of the club for their top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City.

He was joined by his family for the Reds’ 3-1 victory over their Premier League title rivals.

Sean’s appearance came 18 months on from the attack that left the avid Liverpool supporter with life-altering injuries.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp met with Sean before the game.

The Anfield supremo posed for a photo with the Irish fan and also paid tribute to Sean and his family in the programme notes for the Manchester City game.

“Sean’s story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected purely by coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned,” he said.

“Sean’s name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal.

“Sean is an inspirational figure in this club’s story now. To know he plans to come back to Anfield – to support this club once more – brings perspective to so many things, both in football and life.”

Liverpool previously presented the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust with a cheque for €748,000 raised courtesy of a charity match held in the Irishman’s honour between LFC Legends and a Republic of Ireland XI at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium back in June.

An Italian man who had been cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean was jailed in October for three years for violent disorder.

Filippo Lombardi (21), from Rome, was jailed for causing “catastrophic injuries” when he attacked the Irishman on Walton Breck Road, in Liverpool, before the Champions League semi-final.

Lombardi was seen on CCTV footage swinging a belt as another man, referred to as N40, punched Mr Cox, causing him to fall to the ground.

The court heard another man had been arrested in Rome in connection with the attack and was awaiting extradition.

Online Editors