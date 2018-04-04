Temperatures are set to plummet as low as -4C tonight and ice and frost are also expected, forecasters have warned.

Ireland's set for another cold snap as temperatures set to plummet as low as -4C

Wrap up warm and stay by the fire if you can as we're in for another cold snap.

Many of us woke up to wet and wintry conditions this morning and Met Eireann has advised that there is a risk of spot flooding. A forecaster said in a statement on their website: "Locally heavy and persistent rain across the east at first today with spot flooding. Drier and brighter elsewhere with just well scattered showers - mainly across the northwest.

"Good sunshine will gradually extend to most parts from the west - though possibly staying dull along the very east of Leinster. "A blustery day, in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.

Photo: John Linton/PA Wire

"Very cold tonight with calm and clear conditions. Frosty with the risk of ice patches." They said that we can expect the mercury to reach up to 9C today but tonight it will drop as low as -4C.

It will be a crisp start to tomorrow but the frost will gradually clear and it will be dry overall for most of the country but there will be rain and drizzle in the west and north-west later in the day and top temperatures of 10C. The national forecaster said we're in for changeable weather over the coming days.

They said on their website: "We can expect mixed weather with rain or showers most days, becoming milder though with temperatures rising into mid-teens in parts this weekend.

"There will be further spells of wet and windy weather into Friday with spot flooding, the rain will break up into sunny spells and showers into the afternoon, gradually clearing away northwards.

"Winds will ease off later too, veering south to southwest in direction. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 C. "Saturday will bring peasant mild spells of sunshine through the day with light southerly breezes.

"Heavy slow moving showers will however develop in the afternoon and early evening across the south and west, with the risk of thunder and spot flooding. "Highest temperatures will range 12 to 15 C, mildest inland."

Sunday is expected to be mild and sunny, with some light breezes but heavy showers will develop and there is a risk of thunder and spot flooding.

Online Editors