Ireland's population could increase to 6.69m by 2051 - CSO

Ireland's population could increase by almost two million people over the next 33 years according to new projections released by the Central Statistics Office.

The Population and Labour Force Projections 2017-2051 report today says that Ireland's population could reach 6.69m by 2051, if there is high net inward migration and high fertility.

If net inward migration is low and fertility in Ireland declines, Ireland population is still predicted to increase by almost a million people, to 5.58m by 2051. Ireland's current population is 4.74m according to the 2016 census.

The last time Ireland's population was over 6mi was in 1841, before the Famine, when the population was 6.5m. Ireland's lowest population recorded was in 1961 when the population was 2.8m.

The CSO are also projecting a large increase in the number of people aged 65 and over. They estimate that by 2051, between 1.5 and 1.6 million people in Ireland will be over 65.

The number of people in the State currently over 65 is 629,800, so that sector of society is projected to increase by almost one million. One factor in this is a projected increase in life expectancy which the CSO say could increase from 79.3 years to 85.6 years for men and from 83.3 years to 88.3 years for women.

