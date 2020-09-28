'Ireland's on the verge of a green revolution' - two firms announce multi-million Euro investments offshore wind farm sector

IRELAND celebrated a double renewable energy boost with two firms announcing multi-million Euro strategic investments in the offshore wind farm sector.

Green Rebel Marine (GRM), a new business established to service the future needs of offshore wind farms, confirmed it is to create 80 new jobs.

The company has acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Cork and the nine acre site will now serve as a base for its new operation to survey, equip and service a network of planned wind farms along the Irish coast.

A second Cork firm, shipping company Irish Mainport Holdings, has announced its entry into the offshore wind sector with its investment in a 50 metre survey and research Ship, the Mainport Geo.

The firm has also bought a share of Wicklow-based offshore services company, Alpha Marine.

GRM was founded by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn.

Mr Flynn has invested €10m into the project, including the purchase of two specially equipped, high tech ships to service this nascent industry.

GRM said the jobs will be created in Crosshaven within the next 18 months. Their first vessel – Bibby Athena, which will be renamed to Roman Rebel - has already arrived in Cork.

A second vessel will arrive in late 2020.

Mr Flynn hails from a fishing family in Ballycotton.

"Ireland is on the verge of a green revolution that will deliver 5 Gigwatts of energy from wind not generated on land, but far out to sea," he said.

"GRM will work alongside the operators of this new array of wind turbines to ensure they remain operational by using skilled mariners who are trained here.

"We have already hired some of the industry’s leading scientists who

will help conduct surveying in the months ahead, and our team will remain involved in these projects until they are operational and beyond. This is a new sector, and one that has incredible potential to deliver for our maritime community."

Mainport said it is very excited about its new venture.

The firm operates three tugs in the Shannon estuary, provides a dedicated supply vessel at the Kinsale natural gas field, as well as ship agency and stevedoring operations in Cork and Limerick.

Internationally, Mainport operate seismic support ships in worldwide trading, and has significant interests in fast crew boats and anchor handler ship in Malaysia and Australia.

Mainport also purchased all the marine assets of SO.PRO.MAR which was the leading Italian company in providing marine services to the Mediterranean scientific research market.

A new company Mainport Med, which is based in Rome, was set up during 2020 with local Italian partners.

The firm's new ship, the 2015-built Mainport Geo is 50 metres long and is a state-of-the-art energy sector support vessel.

She is located in the Ivory Coast at present and will be delivered to Cork shortly.

Wicklow-based Alpha Marine has a long history of service to the offshore wind sector, both in Ireland and overseas.

Since 2004, the company has provided tug and workboat charter, hydrographic survey, subsea repair and maintenance and most recently, environmental and geophysical survey to Irish offshore windfarms.

Alpha Marine commercial director, Tim Greenwood, said it was an exciting development for the firm.

"Alpha Marine is looking forward to a bright future for offshore wind in Ireland and we are naturally delighted to partner with Mainport," he said.

"This strategic investment will increase our operational capability and enable us to deliver a strong Irish supply chain proposition to windfarm developers and Tier 1 and 2 contractors.

"Over the last year or two we have seen an uptake in enquiries for geophysical survey so the added capability that the Mainport Geo brings us is very exciting indeed."

Mainport chief executive, Dave Ronayne, said there is tremendous potential in the sector.

"We are delighted with this new ship, which will be very suitable for the offshore renewable sector in Ireland," he said.

"We know there is over €5bn investment planned over next few year on the east coast of Ireland by many major existing offshore wind operators such as Innogy, Parkwind, ESB, Statkraft, Fred Olsen and SSE and all these new wind farms will require surveying services.

"This ship is also very suitable for the Italian scientific research markets."

Online Editors