Ireland’s mandatory quarantine booking portal goes live, with travellers from at risk countries to be charged €1,875 for 12 nights

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine is now open for those arriving into Ireland from this Friday.

The first facility that will be available to travellers is the Crown Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry.

Travellers are expected to pay for their quarantine service, rates as follows:

According to the portal that went live at 7am this morning, the rate for a standard package of 12 nights inclusive of all services for one adult is €1875.

The additional rate for one adult sharing or a child over 12 is €625 and the additional rate for a child sharing aged 4-12 is €360. Infants under 3 years of age are free.

The day rate for those entering the country from non-designated states with without a negative PCR test starts at €150.

Mandatory quarantine applies to all passengers travelling from, or transiting through, designated high risk states, regardless of nationality as well as passengers who arrive from any location not in receipt of a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior of their arrival in Ireland.

The Tifco Hotel Group have been appointed as the service provider to assist the State in delivering mandatory hotel quarantine.

The hotel group will be responsible for providing ground transportation for travellers from their point of entry to the hotel. The Irish Defense Forces will oversee this process.

The HSE will undertake testing for Covid-19 and a separate healthcare provider will undertake an assessment of each guest and develop appropriate care plans where needed at each facility. They will also conduct regular wellbeing checks.

In addition to the Defence Forces State Liaison Officer, Tifco Hotel Group will have a security contractor at each facility. An Garda Síochána are available as a point of escalation in response to any such incidents, the department advice has said.

For guests staying at the hotel, all meals will be delivered directly to the rooms and an online exercise programme has been developed.

Guests will have access to an outdoor area within the hotel grounds. Guests will have to book fresh air breaks in advance, and at the requested time, a security person will knock on the guest's door and escort them to the designated area.

Fresh air breaks will only be permitted after guests have received a negative PCR test.

A full range of in-room services will be available to guests, including free WIFI, an in-room entertainment system and room service menus.

While the service is in operation, the hotel facilities will be exclusively for quarantining guests, and not available for public use.

Read More

Online Editors