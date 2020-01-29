Ireland's longest bridge opens in Wexford and is expected to transform the economy of the south-east

The vow came as the longest road span bridge in Ireland removes one of the worst remaining traffic bottlenecks nationwide - with New Ross famously witnessing 12km tailbacks in 2012 when the National Ploughing Championships were staged in Wexford and the town's single river crossing struggled to cope with traffic volumes.

It also removes the worst bottleneck from the strategic Cork to Rosslare Europort route.

Officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend - after whose great-grandmother the bridge is named - the new €230 million bypass is a key element of the near €700 million in infrastructure projects unveiled in Wexford over the past two years.

The bridge - built by BAM and Dragados and supervised by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Wexford and Kilkenny Co Councils - will officially open to the public on Thursday.

The 887 metre structure crossing the River Barrow is the centrepiece of the new 15km New Ross bypass - and will link with the existing Waterford bypass and the €400 million M11 Gorey-Enniscorthy road network which was opened last July.

It is now the longest bridge in Ireland with its two main spans the longest post-tensioned concrete spans of their type in the world.

The New Ross bypass will also slash 30 minutes from journey times through the south Wexford town at peak congestion.

A workforce of 300 was employed on the project which was delivered after 2.5 million working hours.

Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend, who is the grandchild of Robert and Ethel Kennedy and grandniece of President John F Kennedy, attended the opening of the bridge which was named in honour of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the famous Irish-American family.

The new bypass is also expected to deliver a major tourism boost to such local attractions as the John F Kennedy Arboretum, the Kennedy Homestead and Dunbrody famine ship.

It is a stone's throw from Dunganstown, the ancestral homestead of President John F Kennedy and the eight other siblings of the famed Kennedy family.

Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend's mother, Kathleen, is the eldest of Rose F. Kennedy's grandchildren.

“This bridge is a wonderful tribute to my great grandmother, and a symbol of her enduring love and lesson that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, we are all God's children," she said.

"When some leaders threaten to drive us apart we need to honor those who build bridges that bring us together.”

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In