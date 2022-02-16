Michael and Siobhán Larkin celebrate after their store, Larkin's Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co Tipperary sold the winning ticket worth over €30.9m

The winner of the €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot has come forward to claim their massive prize, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Arrangements are now being made for the big winner to collect their win after scooping the jackpot in last Friday's draw.

The mid-west ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary on the borders of Co Clare and Co Limerick.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team.

"We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid. This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”