'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' unveiled as Ireland's latest glossy tourism brand
Joins the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East
'Ireland Hidden Heartlands' is the latest glossy brand unveiled by tourism chiefs in a bid to drive visitor numbers to the regions.
The branding was announced this morning and it joins the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East in Fáilte Ireland's efforts to promote the country to overseas visitors.
Tourism minister Shane Ross said the area has "spectacular" lakes and walkways and that he believes the brand will "significantly enhance the Midlands as a tourism experience and bring growth and jobs to the whole region."
OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, a Longford-Westmeath TD, said the brand will "transform" the Midlands and he said he looked forward to welcoming more visitors to the area.
Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said tourists will be offered an opportunity to explore "Ireland's natural gems and rural communities".
He added: "There's a huge appetite out there for tourists to be active in nature through activities like walking, cycling, angling and boating routes - all of which the Midlands can offer in abundance."
Funding of €2m has been allocated to start the development stage of the brand and further funding is to follow, Fáilte Ireland has said.
