'Ireland's Hidden Heartlands' unveiled as Ireland's latest glossy tourism brand

The branding was announced this morning and it joins the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East in Fáilte Ireland's efforts to promote the country to overseas visitors.

Tourism minister Shane Ross said the area has "spectacular" lakes and walkways and that he believes the brand will "significantly enhance the Midlands as a tourism experience and bring growth and jobs to the whole region."

OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, a Longford-Westmeath TD, said the brand will "transform" the Midlands and he said he looked forward to welcoming more visitors to the area.