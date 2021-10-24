Ireland’s Covid vaccination figures are still rising – but who is left getting their first or second dose?

Garry O'Reilly (12) with his mother Sinead after he received a vaccination at TU Dublin Grangegorman. Picture by Steve Humphreys

The nave of St Laurence’s church within the grounds of TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus was the busiest part of the college last Wednesday morning.

A stream of people queued in single file outside, disappeared in through a side door and reappeared around the back about 20 minutes later. Some were students, others lived or worked nearby.

They were among about 2,500 people who received their first or second Covid-19 vaccinations between Monday and Friday last week. Another 2,868 got their doses the previous weekend. But who are they?

Almost 10 months on and more than seven million doses since Dublin woman Annie Lynch became Ireland’s first vaccine recipient, who are we still giving a first dose to?

None of the 301 people at St Laurence’s had an appointment. This was a walk-in clinic open to everyone who wanted a vaccine.

One woman, an engineer aged in her 40s, emerged from the chapel and said she would speak to us “but you won’t like what I have to say”. She asked not to be named but was happy to show us her vaccine card.

Her entire family, including her children and elderly parents, had Covid-19 last January.

Last month the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said immunity following natural infection lasts for at least six to nine months, but a Covid recovery certificate is only valid for 180 days (about six months) after a positive test. She can no longer get one.

“My only way of engaging with society is to get vaccinated,” she said.

“I feel really angry about it. I am really upset. I didn’t sleep and was awake since 5am because I knew I had to go through with this.”

Her reluctance is based on questions about the long-term side effects. She understands why people would want to get vaccinated, but did not want to put herself forward. Not yet at least.

“I am not anti-vaccine, I have been vaccinated for everything and got the Sars-1 vaccine when I was pregnant. I did a lot of research into immunology and read about experts across the world who said if you had Covid before you would have (memory) T-cell immunity.

“I have children involved in different things. My daughter is competing in an Irish dancing competition and I can’t bring her to that unless I have had a vaccine. I feel like my hand has been forced because even next February and March I don’t see this lifting.

“Having the vaccine doesn’t stop the transmission, so I feel I am being forced to get a vaccine even though I don’t want it.”

Most others were happy to receive the vaccine.

Sinead O’Reilly, from Dublin, had delayed vaccinating her 12-year-old son Garry, but the extension of Covid cert requirements and persistent pressure from him meant she eventually opted to bring Garry down to St Laurence’s.

Sinead was vaccinated earlier in the roll-out “but because it is so new I was nervous about the kids getting it”. They discussed it, did research and she is happy they made an informed choice.

Covid passed through their house last January, and while the children were not impacted too heavily, Sinead lost her sense of taste and smell, and was extremely tired for a long time afterwards.

Tech worker Daniel Oliveira got vaccinated to protect himself and his family. He lived in Finland and Portugal for most of the pandemic and found it hard to access a vaccine there. He moved here two weeks ago.

Student Eliza Komarova recently moved to Dublin from Moscow. She had the same motive.

“I also want to protect myself, to make sure I don’t get Covid again because I had it in July and it was terrible. Not a nice experience. The vaccination is the perfect way to try and prevent it from happening.”

A study in the journal Science earlier this month said combined protection from previous infection and being vaccinated may last longer than vaccination alone. Warner Greene, a virologist at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, believes this is a “hybrid” or “super-immunity”.

More students were getting vaccinated later in the morning.

Deyor Abidjanova, from Dublin, received his second dose last week.

“I have experience of Covid and am still recovering,” he said. “I don’t taste food the same way and I got Covid over two months ago so I want to do everything I can to protect myself.”

Angelina Ninsiima moved to Dublin from Uganda in September and was looking forward to the greater freedom and protection being vaccinated would bring.

St Laurence’s was not the only such walk-in centre last Wednesday and there were 45 such clinics last week. Efforts to reach more than 300,000 unvaccinated people mean there will be at least 32 walk-in vaccination clinics this week where people can turn up, join a queue and get vaccinated without making an appointment.

Melissa Comerford, from Dublin, intentionally avoided seeking out information online and approached her doctor for advice before receiving her first dose. However, she picked up the virus shortly afterwards in July and felt very ill for about a week. This delayed her getting the second dose until Wednesday.

“My family is high risk and I wanted to protect them,” she added.

Another woman, aged in her early 20s, admitted she was hesitant after listening to negative information online, but when her friends got vaccinated she felt it was OK too.

She was happy with her decision because she “doesn’t want to be the one who doesn’t have it anymore”.

When asked if that is the best reason to get vaccinated, she hesitated before saying she wanted to be able to visit her grandparents in a nursing home, protect her parents and see her friends. “I’m glad I did it,” she said.

Shortly afterwards a man, aged in his 50s, came out. “I won’t tell you my name, because I am embarrassed I didn’t do it sooner. I could have got vaccinated earlier and I didn’t. I just never got around to it,” he said.